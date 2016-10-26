A Decedent Experience Celebrating The Evolution of Avian Flight Voss Events will ...Read More »
FEATURED
Drag Queen Sherry Vine Presents “Oy To The World” – 8 Days of Hanukkah Programming
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS releases holiday album “Broadway’s Carols for a Cure”
Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors Fund announced the lineup for its 6th annual “Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays”
Madonna, Stevie Nicks, Taylor Swift and others contribute to Stonewall Fundraising Event – Online auction live now
Web series enemies Bruce L. Hart & Leon Acord make nice in the new gay feature film comedy ‘Open’
Naomi Cambell and Bob The Drag Queen Fight To End AIDS With NYC’s Cycle For The Cause
49 Celebrities Honor 49 Victims of Orlando Tragedy in New Ryan Murphy-Produced Tribute
Docuseries ‘We’ve Been Around’ celebrates the previously untold stories of transgender pioneers in history
Married Gay Actors Kit Williamson and John Halbach Launch Youtube channel
Neverland celebrates fourth anniversary wit its biggest Chicago Pride event ever “The Lost Boys”
ACTIVISM
MUSIC
Galantis surprises fans with new song “Pillow Fight”
Win Royal Blues the Fourth Studio LP from Canadian electro-pop trio Dragonette
Win Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha “In The Name Of Love” The Remixes
CINEMA
Win a Passengers bluetooth speaker and shirt!
Watch Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in new ‘Passengers’ trailer
Sexy, exuberant gay romantic comedy ‘SHARED ROOMS’ will release November 15th on DVD / VOD via Wolfe Video