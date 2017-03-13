In Case You Missed It….Watch Urban Cone performing their new single”Old School”on Grammis 2017

In Case You Missed It…

Urban Cone performing their new single“Old School”on Grammis 2017

Swedish alt-pop band Urban Cone performed their new single “Old School” on Grammis 2017. Check out the performance HERE.

The single, which gives fans a taste of their new sound anchored by harder, hip-hop-influenced beats and funky guitars, is now available for streaming and download via all digital partners. Preview “Old School” (Interscope Records/Universal Sweden) HERE.

Find out more about Urban Cone. Watch “This Is Urban Cone” HERE.

Lyrically “Old School,” calls out the lack of romance among young people in today’s society, says vocalist/bassist Emil Gustafsson. “There are a lot of dating apps and it’s all about hooking up as quickly as possible. We wanted to make a song that said, ‘Let’s do it old school, like the old days.’ When you meet a girl you’re interested in, call her on the phone. Ask her for a date. Give her flowers. Take her on a drive; something more than just swiping on a screen. Technology makes it so simple that it cuts out the romantic feeling of getting to know someone.”

Formed in 2010 by Gustafsson, vocalist/keyboardist Rasmus Flyckt, keyboardist Jacob Sjöberg, and guitarist Tim Formgren — four high-school friends from a Stockholm suburb — Urban Cone has enjoyed substantial success in Sweden with their debut album, 2013’s Our Youth, and 2015’s Polaroid Memories, which was also released in the U.S. The band’s sound — feel-good, indie electro-pop — has earned them praise from such tastemaker outlets as Brooklyn Vegan, VICE/Thump, Idolator, and Stereogum. Urban Cone has collaborated with Porter Robinson, John Dahlback, and fellow Swede Tove Lo, with whom they toured Europe. They have also toured the U.S. with The Griswolds and performed with Skrillex, Fleet Foxes, Santigold, The Hives, Dashboard Confessional, The Shins, Rise Against, and others. Urban Cone are currently in the studio working on their new album for Interscope Records/Universal Sweden.

iTunes: http://smarturl.it/ OldSchoolUrbanCone

Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/ OldSchool.ap

Google Play: http://smarturl.it/ OldSchool.gp

Amazon mp3: http://smarturl.it/ OldSchool.amz

Spotify: http://smarturl.it/ OldSchool.sp

