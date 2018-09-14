Amanda Lepore returns to the dance floor with a hip new remix of “Too Drunk To Fu*k”

Fast forward to summer 2018, and LA-based electro popsters, HOLYCHILD, have added their own colorful irreverence to the mix. Theirs is a vibrant, raucous number, meticulously crafted for today’s clubs. Available on all digital retailers this Friday, September 14, the “Too Drunk To Fu*k” e.p. package includes the HOLYCHILD remix, previously unreleased clean versions of “Too Drunk To Fu*k” and a karaoke instrumental mix that allows fans to channel their own inner Amandas: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/too-drunk-to-f-k-remixes-ep/1433970663 .

Amanda Lepore returns to the dance floor this Friday, September 14 with a hip new remix of “Too Drunk To Fu*k” from her hit EP, LEPORE.Written by Aussie DJ/producer twin duo, NERVO and co-produced by RedTop (who Amanda collaborated with on “Convertible,” her duet with Mya from the I..Amanda Lepore album), Amanda says it took her several recordings to perfect the original record for the EP. “We couldn’t get it quite right,” she admits. “It finally clicked when we decided to take it in a 60’s throwback burlesque direction.”

“I immediately liked how unpretentious, raw and amusing the original ‘Too Drunk To Fu*k’ was,” says HOLYCHILD producer Louie Diller on why he decided to take on the remix project. “However, I thought the lyric could benefit from a grimy old school Beastie Boys – a la Licensed to Ill – hip-hop/rock interpretation. Hence the 80’s guitars and gang vocals.”

“We hope fans dig it,” he continues. “The goal was to conjure up some NYC warehouse party vibes. You know, the ones from the early 90s before the multinational conglomerates took over the city.”

The LEPORE. e.p. released March 2018 and hit top three on the iTunes Dance Album chart in its first week out. Consisting of four sexy, flirty and fun songs, the album was the first original solo release from the world’s mega-famous transsexual since her 2011 debut, I…Amanda Lepore.

Making the LEPORE. e.p. took over five years and was no easy feat. During its creation, Amanda and her team knew they could not simply duplicate the achievements of the I…Amanda Lepore album. According to Bill Coleman of Peace Bisquit, their aim was to marry Amanda’s love of Hollywood glamour and vintage bombshells with just the right amount of camp that would complement the canon of classics Amanda performs in her nightclub shows.