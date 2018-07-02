Enter to win tickets to ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ Summer Tour!

Kesha and Macklemore are teaming up this summer for ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ tour. The nine-week, 30-market tour pairs the two trailblazing artists for an epic summer trek of North American amphitheaters and arenas!

Enter now for your chance to see Kesha and Macklemore live on July 25 at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ!

Kesha’s album Rainbow is available now: http://smarturl.it/iKRainbow

Macklemore’s album Gemini is available now: https://t.co/tPFRZcn1k6

THE ADVENTURES OF KESHA AND MACKLEMORE TOUR

June 6 • Phoenix, AZ • Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 8 • Inglewood, CA • The Forum

June 9 • Las Vegas, NV • Mandalay Bay Events Center

June 12 • Chula Vista, CA • Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

June 14 • Mountain View, CA • Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 16 • Salt Lake City, UT • USANA Amphitheatre

June 17 • Denver, CO • Pepsi Center

June 20 • Dallas, TX • Dos Equis Pavilion

June 22 • Austin, • Austin360 Amphitheater

June 23 • The Woodlands, TX • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 25 • Rogers, AR • Arkansas Music Pavilion

June 26 • Kansas City, MO • Sprint Center

July 10 • Maryland Heights, MO • Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 11 • Cincinnati, OH • Riverbend Music Center

July 13 • Nashville, TN • Bridgestone Arena

July 14 • Tinley Park, IL • Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 16 • Toronto, ON • Budweiser Stage

July 18 • Clarkston, MI • DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 19 • Noblesville, IN • Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 21 • Hershey, PA • Hersheypark Stadium

July 22 • Darien Center, NY • Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24 • Mansfield, MA • Xfinity Center

July 25 • Camden, NJ • BB&T Pavilion

July 27 • Holmdel, NJ • PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28 • Bristow, VA • Jiffy Lube Live

July 30 • Wantagh, NY • Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 1 • Charlotte, NC • PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte

August 2 • Atlanta, GA • Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 4 • Miami, FL • AmericanAirlines Arena

August 5 • Tampa, FL • MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

We are giving away 1 pair of tickets (July 25 at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ). To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random July 10, 2018, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.