Enter to win tickets to ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ Summer Tour!
Kesha and Macklemore are teaming up this summer for ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ tour. The nine-week, 30-market tour pairs the two trailblazing artists for an epic summer trek of North American amphitheaters and arenas!
Enter now for your chance to see Kesha and Macklemore live on July 25 at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ!
Buy tickets here: www.KeshaOfficial.com
Follow Kesha on social media:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Kesha
Twitter: www.twitter.com/KeshaRose
Instagram: www.instagram.com/iiswhoiis
Kesha’s album Rainbow is available now: http://smarturl.it/iKRainbow
Follow Macklemore on social media:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Macklemore
Twitter: www.twitter.com/Macklemore
Instagram: www.instagram.com/Macklemore
Macklemore’s album Gemini is available now: https://t.co/tPFRZcn1k6
THE ADVENTURES OF KESHA AND MACKLEMORE TOUR
June 6 • Phoenix, AZ • Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 8 • Inglewood, CA • The Forum
June 9 • Las Vegas, NV • Mandalay Bay Events Center
June 12 • Chula Vista, CA • Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
June 14 • Mountain View, CA • Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 16 • Salt Lake City, UT • USANA Amphitheatre
June 17 • Denver, CO • Pepsi Center
June 20 • Dallas, TX • Dos Equis Pavilion
June 22 • Austin, • Austin360 Amphitheater
June 23 • The Woodlands, TX • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 25 • Rogers, AR • Arkansas Music Pavilion
June 26 • Kansas City, MO • Sprint Center
July 10 • Maryland Heights, MO • Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 11 • Cincinnati, OH • Riverbend Music Center
July 13 • Nashville, TN • Bridgestone Arena
July 14 • Tinley Park, IL • Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16 • Toronto, ON • Budweiser Stage
July 18 • Clarkston, MI • DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 19 • Noblesville, IN • Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 21 • Hershey, PA • Hersheypark Stadium
July 22 • Darien Center, NY • Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 • Mansfield, MA • Xfinity Center
July 25 • Camden, NJ • BB&T Pavilion
July 27 • Holmdel, NJ • PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28 • Bristow, VA • Jiffy Lube Live
July 30 • Wantagh, NY • Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 1 • Charlotte, NC • PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
August 2 • Atlanta, GA • Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 4 • Miami, FL • AmericanAirlines Arena
August 5 • Tampa, FL • MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
We are giving away 1 pair of tickets (July 25 at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ). To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.
We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random July 10, 2018, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.