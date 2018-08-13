Enter For A Chance To Win A “CRAZY RICH ASIANS” Prize Pack!

The only thing crazier than love is family!

Jon M. Chu (“Now You See Me 2”) directed Warner Bros. Pictures’ and SK Global Entertainment’s contemporary romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians,” based on the acclaimed worldwide bestseller by Kevin Kwan.

The film features an international cast of stars, led by Constance Wu (“Fresh Off the Boat”); Henry Golding, making his feature film debut; Gemma Chan (“Humans”); Lisa Lu (“2012”); and Awkwafina (upcoming “Ocean’s 8,” “Neighbors 2”); with Ken Jeong (the “Hangover” films”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”). The large starring ensemble also includes Sonoya Mizuno (“La La Land”), Chris Pang (“Marco Polo”), Jimmy O. Yang (“Silicon Valley”), comedian Ronny Chieng (“The Daily Show”), Remi Hii (“Marco Polo”), Nico Santos (“Superstore”) and Jing Lusi (“Stan Lee’s Lucky Man”).

Color Force’s Nina Jacobson (“The Hunger Games” films) and Brad Simpson (“World War Z”), and Ivanhoe’s John Penotti (“Hell or High Water”) produced the film, with Tim Coddington, Robert Friedland, Sidney Kimmel and Kevin Kwan serving as executive producers. The screenplay is by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim, based on the novel by Kwan.

“Crazy Rich Asians” follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu (Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Golding), to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. It turns out that he is not only the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. Being on Nick’s arm puts a target on Rachel’s back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick’s own disapproving mother (Yeoh) taking aim. And it soon becomes clear that while money can’t buy love, it can definitely complicate things.

The behind-the-scenes team included director of photography Vanja Cernjul (“Marco Polo”), production designer Nelson Coates (“Fifty Shades Darker”), costume designer Mary Vogt (“Kong: Skull Island”) and editor Myron Kerstein (“Going in Style”).

“Crazy Rich Asians” was filmed entirely on location in Singapore and Malaysia.

The film is set for release on August 15, 2018.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents, in association with SK Global Entertainment, a Color Force/Ivanhoe Pictures/Chu Studios Production, “Crazy Rich Asians.” It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Entertainment Company. This film is rated PG-13.

Five lucky winners will receive a “CRAZY RICH ASIANS” prize pack including a t-shirt and fan.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Sweepstakes is sponsored by QueerMeUp (“Sponsor”). Sweepstakes open to U.S. residents & D.C. only 18 & older. Sweepstakes begins: 12AM EST on August 13 and ends 12AM EST on August 20. Prize ARV: $25. Odds of winning based on total number of eligible entries received.

To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

