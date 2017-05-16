“Will & Grace” Back This Fall Video!

It’s the encore we’ve all been waiting for.

Watch the official video for “Will & Grace” now!

“Will & Grace” – Back This Fall:

ABOUT

NBC is bringing back its iconic comedy series “Will & Grace,” with stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes. The 12-episode run begins this fall, airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will serve as writers, showrunners and executive producers. Legendary director James Burrows, who helmed every episode of the show during its initial eight-year run, will direct and executive produce.