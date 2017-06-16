SHAMELESS: THE COMPLETE SEVENTH SEASON

Get set for another scandalous season of Showtime's top-rated comedy series Shameless. Join the Gallaghers, one of television's most delightfully outrageous families as they star in 12 highly-entertaining episodes from the show's seventh season. From Emmy®-winning executive producer John Wells (ER, The West Wing) and Warner Bros. Television, Shameless stars Oscar®-nominated actor William H. Macy (Fargo, Door to Door) as Frank Gallagher, the outspoken, alcoholic, single father of six clever and resourceful siblings, who are trying to scrape by on Chicago's South Side.

Shameless: The Complete Seventh Season is currently available to own on Digital HD via purchase from digital retailers.

As the seventh season of Shameless kicks off, Frank (William H. Macy) wakes from a month long coma after having been tossed into the Chicago River, only to realize that no one came looking for him at the hospital. Fiona (Emmy Rossum), who still works at Patsy’s Pies as the manager, is faced with making major executive decisions in order to keep the business afloat. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) is out of rehab but struggles with his sobriety. Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Caleb (Jeff Pierre) hit a major snag in their relationship after Caleb is caught cheating. Debbie (Emma Kenney), now a single teen mom, begins stealing high-end strollers in order to pay a nanny to care for her baby. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) chooses to get circumcised. Kevin, Veronica and Svetlana consider opening a topless maid service.

Based on the long-running, award-winning British series, Shameless was adapted for American television by John Wells and original UK series creator Paul Abbott (State of Play) and made its U.S. debut on Showtime January 9, 2011. Showtime's youngest-skewing series, Shameless developed a loyal fan base during the first season, and averaged over 2.5 million viewers each episode during its seventh season.

Based on the long-running, award-winning British series, Shameless was adapted for American television by John Wells and original UK series creator Paul Abbott (State of Play) and made its U.S. debut on Showtime January 9, 2011. Showtime’s youngest-skewing series, Shameless developed a loyal fan base during the first season, and averaged over 2.5 million viewers each episode during its seventh season. The series is Showtime’s #1 series across all key Adult demos (out of 9 series).*

The seventh season of Shameless was executive produced by John Wells, Christopher Chulack, Nancy M. Pimental, Davey Holmes, Krista Vernoff, Etan Frankel and Andrew Stearn. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television, the series stars William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum (The Day After Tomorrow, Phantom of the Opera), Jeremy Allen White (Movie 43, Afterschool), Ethan Cutkosky (Fred Claus), Shanola Hampton (You Again), Steve Howey (Reba), Emma Kenney (The New Girl in Town) and Cameron Monaghan (The Giver, Vampire Academy).

Featured Episodes:

1. Hireath

2. Swipe, Fuck, Leave

3. Home Sweet Homeless Shelter

4. I Am A Storm

5. Own Your Shit

6. The Defenestration of Frank

7. You’ll Never Get A Chicken In Your Whole Entire Life

8. You Sold Me The Laundromat, Remember?

9. Ouroboros

10. Ride or Die

11. Happily Ever After

12. Requiem for a Slut

Bonus Material:

The Shameless Politics of Frank (Featurette)

(Featurette) Growing up Shameless (Featurette)

(Featurette) Deleted Scenes

