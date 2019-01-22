“RENT – ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK OF THE FOX LIVE TELEVISION EVENT” AVAILABLE DIGITALLY FEBRUARY 1

SONY MASTERWORKS BROADWAY TO RELEASE

“RENT – ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK OF THE FOX LIVE TELEVISION EVENT”

“SEASONS OF LOVE (RADIO EDIT)”

LIVE BROADCAST AIRS SUNDAY, JANUARY 27, ON FOX

WITH KIERSEY CLEMONS, BRANDON VICTOR DIXON, JORDAN FISHER,

VANESSA HUDGENS, BRENNIN HUNT, MARIO, TINASHE AND VALENTINA

i Sony Masterworks Broadway announces the release of RENT – ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK OF THE FOX LIVE TELEVISION EVENT, with music from the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT, as performed by cast members, with a live orchestra on stage, during FOX’s highly anticipated live broadcast. Available for preorder now , the soundtrack will be released digitally on Friday, February 1, and as a two-disc CD set on Friday, March 1. Included with today’s preorder and available now to stream and download is the show’s classic anthem “Seasons of Love (Radio Edit)” – l sten here . The live broadcast event airs Sunday, January 27 (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed), on FOX.

The star-studded cast includes actress Kiersey Clemons (Joanne Jefferson), Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Brandon Victor Dixon (Tom Collins), singer/songwriter Jordan Fisher (Mark Cohen), actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens (Maureen Johnson), newcomer and singer/songwriter Brennin Hunt (Roger Davis), R&B/Pop superstar Mario (Benjamin Coffin III), recording artist Tinashe (Mimi Marquez) and performer Valentina (Angel Dumont Schunard). Additionally, Keala Settle will perform the iconic solo from “Seasons of Love” and join the ensemble in the live musical.

The groundbreaking, Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is a re-imagining of Puccini’s “La Bohème,” and set in New York City’s gritty East Village. “Rent” tells the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. Winner of four Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, writer/composer Jonathan Larson’s tour de force continues to offer an inspiring message of hope and friendship.

TRACKLISTING

DISC 1 –

Tune Up #1 Voice Mail #1 Tune Up #2 Rent You Okay Honey? Tune Up #3 One Song Glory Light My Candle Today 4 You You’ll See Voice Mail #2 Tango: Maureen Life Support Out Tonight Another Day Will I? On The Street Santa Fe I’ll Cover You We’re Okay Christmas Bells Over The Moon La Vie Bohème I Should Tell You La Vie Bohème B

DISC 2 –

Seasons Of Love Happy New Year Voice Mail #3 Happy New Year B Take Me Or Leave Me Without You Voice Mail #4 Contact I’ll Cover You (Reprise) Halloween Goodbye Love What You Own Voice Mail #5 Finale Your Eyes Finale B Curtain Call Seasons Of Love (Finale) Seasons Of Love (Radio Edit)

The television adaptation will be broadcast live from the historic Fox Studios in Los Angeles. Acclaimed film, television and theater producer Marc Platt (“Mary Poppins Returns,” “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” “Grease: Live,” “La La Land,” “Wicked”), along with the estate of writer/composer Jonathan Larson, will executive-produce the event. Tony Award-nominated director Michael Greif (“Dear Evan Hansen,” “Rent”), who directed the original New York Theatre Workshop and Broadway productions of “Rent,” is the director overseeing the stage direction; and Alex Rudzinski (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” “Grease: Live,” “Dancing with the Stars”) will serve as the live television director.

In addition to Greif, creative team members from the original Broadway production of “Rent” returning for the television adaptation include Emmy Award-winning casting director Bernie Telseyand costume designer Angela Wendt. Additional creative team members include Obie Award winner Kristoffer Diaz writing the adaptation for television, Emmy Award winner Al Gurdon as lighting designer, Tony Award and Grammy Award winner Stephen Oremus as music director and producer, Jason Sherwood as set designer and two-time Emmy Award nominee Sonya Tayeh as choreographer.

“Rent” originally was produced in New York by New York Theatre Workshop and on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon and New York Theatre Workshop.

RENT is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Julie Larson, Allan Larson and Revolution Studios’ Vince Totino, Scott Hemming and Marla Levine serve as executive producers.

ABOUT SONY MUSIC MASTERWORKS

