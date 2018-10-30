Meet the Cast of Netflix’s ‘Westside’

MEET THE CAST OF THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

WESTSIDE

INCLUDES OPENLY GAY CO-CREATOR/CAST MEMBER SEAN PATRICK MURRAY

WESTSIDE: THE MUSIC WILL BE RELEASED GLOBALLY BY

WARNER BROS. RECORDS ON NOVEMBER 9TH TO COINCIDE WITH

NETFLIX’S WORLDWIDE LAUNCH OF THE SERIES

SERIES AND SOUNDTRACK FEATURE BRAND NEW, ORIGINAL SONGS

CREATED BY MORE THAN 25 MULTI-PLATINUM & GRAMMY

AWARD-WINNING SONGWRITERS AND PRODUCERS

Meet the cast of Westside, Netflix’s first ever unscripted music series, in this brand new featurette. The series follows the lives of nine young artists – including openly gay co-creator and star Sean Patrick Murray – struggling for success in today’s high-pressure music industry.

Watch the “Meet the Cast” featurette here:

Warner Bros. Records is collaborating with Netflix for the exclusive music soundtrack of Westside. On November 9th, the unscripted eight-episode series launches globally on Netflix, same day and date as the release of WESTSIDE: THE MUSIC, the official 20-song soundtrack on Warner Bros. Records. Two songs featured in the show’s trailer are available now on all DSPs.

Listen to “We Are The Ones” HERE

Westside offers a groundbreaking and deeply personal glimpse into the journeys of nine young Los Angeles-based musicians at the heart of the story. Their music spans multiple genres from rock, pop and alternative, to urban and country. As they strive to develop an ensemble performance for a potential show­case at an L.A. nightclub, each episode sheds light on their creative processes and personal struggles. Cinema verité-style documentary footage is interspersed with beautifully produced music videos created by some of the top directors in the field.

Each episode of Westside features full-length original songs that enhance the story­lines of the series. Some of the award-winning A-list producers and songwriters who have contributed are Diane Warren, Phil Lawrence, Robert John “Mutt” Lange, Ryan Tedder, Shane McAnally, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Pat Monahan, Johan Carlsson, Ross Golan, Jesse Shatkin, Sean Douglas, Busbee, Chris Lindsay, Aimee Mayo, Danja, Lauren Christy, and more. Westside’s music videos are directed by a who’s who of top talent, including Diane Martel, Hannah Lux Davis, Sophie Muller, Tim Mattia, Sara McColgen, and Joseph Toman, with choreography by Fatima Robinson and costume design by Maryam Malakpour.

The first two singles from WESTSIDE: THE MUSIC will be available on all DSP’s in partnership with Netflix’s release of the global trailer for the series. They are:

“We Are The Ones” (Produced by Johan Carlsson; written by Johan Carlsson and Ross Golan; Music Video directed by Joseph Tolman).

“Vibe” (Produced by James Alan, Jesse Shatkin, Sean Douglas and Ian Meltzer; written by James Alan, Sean Douglas, Jesse Shatkin, Ian Meltzer and Leo Gallo; Music Video directed by Hannah Lux Davis).