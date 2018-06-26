BLACK LIGHTING: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON Available on Blu-ray and DVD June 26, 2018

Boom! There is a New Super Hero in Town.

BURBANK, CA – From Warner Bros. Television, DC Entertainment and Berlanti Productions, the producers of the hit series The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, along with Akil Productions, comes the next Super Hero breakout hit as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Black Lightning: The Complete First Season on Blu-ray and DVD on June 26, 2018. Black Lightning delivered the most-watched series premiere in the past two years and remains The CW’s second highest-rated show just behind The Flash. Fans that purchase the set will be able to watch all 13 electrifying episodes from the first season, supercharged with extra content including the 2017 Comic-Con panel, new featurettes, deleted scenes, gag reel and more. Black Lightning: The Complete First Season is priced to own at $29.98 SRP for the DVD and $39.99 SRP for the Blu-ray. Black Lightning: The Complete First Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Black Lightning follows Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), a man wrestling with a secret. As the father of two daughters and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe haven for young people in a neighborhood overrun by gang violence, he is a hero to his community. Nine years ago, Pierce was a hero of a different sort. Gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, he used those powers to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the menacing local gang The One Hundred, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Black Lightning: The Complete First Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. The 2-disc Blu-ray will feature a high-definition Blu-ray and a Digital Copy of all 13 episodes from season one.

Black Lightning stars Cress Williams (Hart of Dixie, Code Black), China Anne McClain (House of Payne, Descendants 2), Nafessa Williams (Code Black, Twin Peaks), Christine Adams (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Batman Begins), Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Damon Gupton (Whiplash, Bates Motel, Empire) and James Remar (Dexter, Sex and the City, The Path). Based on the DC character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden, Black Lightning is executive produced by Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot, Riverdale), Salim and Mara Brock Akil (The Game, Being Mary Jane, Girlfriends), and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow).

