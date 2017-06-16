“Pride With A Purpose” Offers Free Weekend PRIDE passes in NYC

NYC’S LEADING GAY PARTY PRODUCER ANNOUNCES “PRIDE WITH A PURPOSE”

In celebration of New York’s Pride Month, party producer Jake Resnicow is launching ‘Pride With A Purpose’. He is calling for the LGBTQ community to vol- unteer at least eight hours of their time this month for a charitable LGBTQ cause. In exchange, he will give a free weekend pass to his Pride events, including Matinee Main Event, M.E.A.T and Luvboat, a $600 value.

“The Pulse Nightclub shooting was a wake up call,” he says. “It challenged us to consider how we can help make this world a safer place for the community.”

“It’s important that our guests understand that we have a history of being discrim- inated against and repressed. Violence against the LGBTQ community is on the rise. The ‘Pride With A Purpose’ program is about empowering people to do more, to donate their time and resources.”

Those interested in participating in ‘Pride With A Purpose’ may volunteer for any LGBTQ charity, including the Ali Forney Center, the world’s largest agency that supports homeless LGBTQ youth. They serve over 150,000 meals annually, pro- viding youth with three nutritious meals per day.

Another worthy cause is The Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ teens and young adults. They are actively seeking volunteers for their TrevorLIVE event next Monday, June 19th.

Once a volunteer has completed their eight hours, they may email documented proof to charity@matineenyc.com. They can then choose between the Ultra VIP Weekend Pass (includes admittance to Matinée, M.E.A.T. and Luvboat parties) or the Millennial Pass (includes admittance to Penthaus, U-Nite and Luvboat par- ties).

“My hope is that the initial eight hours impacts participants in such a way that they are motivated to continue volunteering,” says Resnicow.

Jake Resnicow is the leading nightlife producer behind a series of monthly mega- events in New York City, including M.E.A.T., U-NITE and VERS. In 2010, he brought the international Matinée party to the USA with events in New York, Mi- ami, Vegas, Los Angeles and San Diego.