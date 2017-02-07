Zara Larsson to release new album ‘So Good’ on March 17

ZARA LARSSON’s HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM SO GOOD ARRIVES MARCH 17th ON EPIC RECORDS/TEN – PRE-ORDER STARTS TODAY!

“SO GOOD” FEATURING TY DOLLA $IGN EXPLODING AT TOP 40

LIVE PERFORMANCE SET FOR FEB. 7th ON ELLEN

Epic Records/Ten’s 19-year old worldwide mega-platinum sensation Zara Larsson, named one of TIME magazine’s “30 Most Influential Teens of 2016,” will release her new album SO GOOD on March 17th. Pre-orders start today. The new album is jet propelled by the brand new single “So Good” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, which is gathering momentum at Top 40 and Rhythm radio formats since it impacted last week.

The “So Good” video premieres today at VEVO, where Zara has over 1.2 billion views, and over 3 million subscribers. Zara will introduce the song when she returns to Ellen on February 7th.

Watch the “So Good” video below.

Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson established a strong U.S. audience with her first two back-to-back hit singles of 2015, the RIAA platinum reggae-tinged “Lush Life” and the double-platinum “Never Forget You” (a collabo­ration with Grammy nominated artist/producer MNEK). But prior to that, Zara was already a major star in Europe, thanks to Introducing and Let Me Reintroduce Myself, her two EPs of 2013, and a string of multi-platinum singles (“Uncover,” “Carry You Home,” and “Rooftop”) that appeared on her 2014 album 1.

Since the release of 1, the relentlessly hard-working Larsson has seen her career go into over­drive. In 2016, she was featured on Tinie Tempah’s “Girls Like” and David Guetta’s “This One’s for You,” which was the official song of UEFA Euro 2016. Over the summer, she performed with Guetta during the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2016 EuroCup, and opened for her idol Beyoncé’s Formation World Tour in London. She became part of the Spotify Billions Club for racking up over one billion streams at the digital platform.

Into the fall, Larsson delivered a show-stopping performance at the MTV EMAs in the Nether­lands, where she took home awards for Best New Act and Best Swedish Act. In the U.S., she won the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for Best Swedish Act, and was nominated for Best New Artist at the MTV VMAs. In the UK, Zara has been nominated for Best New Artist at the upcoming 2017 NME Awards (February 15th); and for British Single of the Year and British Video for “Girls Like” at the upcoming 2017 BRIT Awards (February 22nd).

To date, Zara has performed on nearly every major morning and late-night talk show, cement­ing her loyal and supportive American fan base. Her upcoming North American tour will give Zara the opportunity to do what she loves best: performing live for as many people as possible. “My dream,” she says, “is to stand in front of 25,000 people in a sold-out arena and know that everyone came out to make memories with me. That’s a beautiful thing.”

