Wrabel releases his much-anticipated EP, we could be beautiful

About WRABEL:

Wrabel calls it his favorite feeling in the world: that moment just before a song comes into being. “When the Rubik’s Cube of the song hasn’t quite clicked, and it’s about to,” he says. “You can feel it —everything turning to lock this thing in.” It’s a feeling he’s chased for years, since he began writing songs as a teenager. Songs of his —like “Ten Feet Tall,” recorded by Afrojack—have been heard by millions of people around the world. But that feeling of fresh discovery remains.

Wrabel specializes in music that telescopes small moments into songs with big impact. On tracks like “11 Blocks” the drums may get huge, but the feelings are deeply personal. This is pop music rooted in the singer-songwriter tradition, and it all starts with Wrabel sitting at a piano, fighting for self-expression and survival.

