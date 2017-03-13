Wrabel Releases “Bloodstain” The Follow-up To His Smash Hit Single “11 Blocks”

“I’m used to wearing my heart on my sleeve but this time it’s bleeding. I would rather love and bleed than never feel love at all” -WRABEL

Wrabel calls it his favorite feeling in the world: that moment just before a song comes into being. “When the Rubik’s Cube of the song hasn’t quite clicked, and it’s about to,” he says. “You can feel it —everything turning to lock this thing in.” It’s a feeling he’s chased for years, since he began writing songs as a teenager. Songs of his —like “Ten Feet Tall,” recorded by Afrojack—have been heard by millions of people around the world. But that feeling of fresh discovery remains.

Wrabel specializes in music that telescopes small moments into songs with big impact. On tracks like “11 Blocks” the drums may get huge, but the feelings are deeply personal. This is pop music rooted in the singer-songwriter tradition, and it all starts with Wrabel sitting at a piano, fighting for self-expression and survival.

March 13 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge

March 14 Seattle, WA Triple Door

March 16 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Stop

March 18 Anaheim, CA The Parish at House of Blues Anaheim

March 19 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego

March 21 Los Angeles, CA Bootleg Theater

