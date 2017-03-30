Win Silver Eye the seventh studio album from the iconic duo Goldfrapp!

Enter to win Silver Eye from Goldfrapp!

Silver Eye – the seventh studio album from the iconic duo, Goldfrapp.

The band’s follow up to 2013’s Tales of Us is rooted in a deep, dark and electronic musical palette — an assertive return from the uncompromising duo!

Featuring “Anymore” and “Ocean.”

Silver Eye tracklisting :

1. Anymore

2. Systemagic

3. Tigerman

4. Become The One

5. Faux Suede Drifter

6. Zodiac Black

7. Beast That Never Was

8. Everything Is Never Enough

9. Moon in Your Mouth

10. Ocean

Available March 31: http://smarturl.it/GFSilverEye

We re giving away 3 copies of Silver Eye from Goldfrapp. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random April 10, 2017, at 5PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.

Goldfrapp “Anymore” (Official Video)