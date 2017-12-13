ENTER TO WIN KIMBERLY: THE PEOPLE I USED TO KNOW

THE FOURTH ALBUM FROM R&B SENSATION K. MICHELLE.

OUT NOW

FEATURING “EITHER WAY FEAT CHRIS BROWN,”“BIRTHDAY , ”

“MAKE THIS SONG CRY” AND “F*** YOUR MAN”

R&B sensation K. Michelle released her fourth album, KIMBERLY: THE PEOPLE I USED TO KNOW via Atlantic Records. Available on all digital platforms now, her highly anticipated full-length features fan favorites, “EITHER WAY FEAT CHRIS BROWN,”“BIRTHDAY , ”“MAKE THIS SONG CRY” plus new release “F*** YOUR MAN” Get KIMBERLY: THE PEOPLE I USED TO KNOW HERE.

The highly anticipated album is one of her most intimate projects yet, as she dives deeper into her personal journey and those who have impacted it along the way.

The songstress has already begun to drum up the anticipation for her newest album after introducing her singles “Either Way feat Chris Brown,” “Birthday,” and “Make This Song Cry,” which have all accumulated over 3 million streams within the short time since their official release. K. Michelle has consistently proven that versatility is indeed her specialty and fans can expect her to continue to do so with her new release.

This album marks her first return since the 2016 release of MORE ISSUES THAN VOGUE which debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Top 200 and #1 on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts. Billboard also named the album as one of the top 10 Biggest Female Debuts of 2016. Her memorable second album, ANYBODY WANNA BUY A HEART?, gracefully took the reigns as #1 on Billboard’s R&B chart and #6 on Billboard’s Top 200, earning its spot as one of the best-selling albums of 2014. Her hit single “Can’t Raise A Man” has recently been certified gold by the RIAA as of August 2017.

She’s also been recognized as “Best New Artist” at the 2013 Soul Train Awards along with “Outstanding New Artist” at the 2014 NAACP Image Awards.

K. Michelle continues to nurture her career outside of the music realm. In the summer of 2017 she opened her first boutique restaurant/lounge in the heart of Atlanta, dubbing it Puff & Petals. She also became the first African-American ambassador for Jack Daniel’s in 2015 while introducing the nationally sold Southern Peach Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. She worked very closely with the brand during the creative process from start to finish – even selecting the custom gold crown cap, exclusive to the Southern Peach flavor. For more information on Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails please click here.

Connect with K. Michelle

www.thekmichelle.com

www.facebook.com/kmichellemusi c

https://www.instagram.com/kmic hellemusic/

https://twitter.com/kmichelle

We are giving away 4 copies of KIMBERLY: THE PEOPLE I USED TO KNOW. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

First Name * Last Name * Email * Address *

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random December 20, 2017, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.

K. Michelle – Birthday (Official Video)

K. Michelle – Either Way feat. Chris Brown [Official Audio]

K . Michelle – Make This Song Cry (Official Audio)