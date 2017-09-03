Win ‘Full Cirle’ the new album from Producer/DJ duo Oliver

ENTER TO WIN THE NEW ALBUM FROM OLIVER — FULL CIRCLE – OUT NOW

FEATURING

Love Like This (feat. Leon Else)

Last Forever (feat Sam Sparro)

AND NEW SINGLE CHEMICALS FEAT. MNDR

Producer/DJ duo Oliver release the new album, “Full Circle” (Interscope Records) available now via all digital retailers. Preview HERE.

“Chemicals” is the third single from the L.A.-based dance duo’s debut album Full Circle. The previous singles were “Heart Attack,” featuring De La Soul, and “Electrify,” which has racked up over 1.8 million Spotify streams and was included on the soundtrack to the EA Sports’ FIFA 17.

Of Oliver’s new album, Billboard said: “Full Circle is a 10-track journey through space and time. It’s got the shine of ’70s glamour and funk with the sci-fi tech of ’80s dance and plenty of 2017 attitude. It sticks close to Oliver’s philosophy of timelessness, because if you’re going to write an LP, the last thing you want it to be is disposable. …. There’s a touch of old-school electro here, a bit of R&B there, but it all blends beautifully into one, forward-moving, danceable groove.”

Drawn together in 2010 by a shared love of production, vinyl, vintage music gear, and modern art and design, Vaughn Oliver and Oliver “Oligee” Goldstein established their sonic prowess on EPs Dirty Talk (2012), Mechanical (2013), and Light Years Away (2014). Their music — sleek, smart, and relentlessly propulsive — was embraced by Busy P, Justice, Destructo, French house legend Lifelike, and A-Trak, who dropped Mechanical and Light Years Away, plus the collaborative 2013 track “Zamboni,” on his venerable Fool’s Gold label. While Oliver’s reputation rose with the surging force of the international EDM scene, the duo played mega-festivals with such titans as Zedd, Dillon Francis, and Chromeo, while their tracks became dancefloor weapons in the underground venues of their home base of Los Angeles and beyond.

Oliver’s upcoming tour dates:

Sept 15 – Chicago, IL The Mid

Sept 16 – San Francisco, CA Audio Nightclub

Sept 28 – Brooklyn, NY Good Room

Sept 29 – Washington, DC U Street Music Hall

Sept 30 – Los Angeles, CA Sound Nightclub

For more about Oliver:

www.facebook.com/weareoliver

https://twitter.com/WeAreOlive r

www.instagram.com/weAREOLIVER