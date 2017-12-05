In Case You Missed It….

WATCH

Toni Braxton

Delivers A Killer Performance On The Soul Train Awards Last Night

As she accepts her Legend Award. Watch the acceptance speech HERE

Also check out the Honoree Reel and Tribute Performance

Seven-time GRAMMY Award winner Toni Braxton releases a remix package for Coping – available now – via Def Jam Recordings. Featuring remixes from Eden Prince, Paris & Simo, Stadiumx, Disco Killerz and Tom Swoon. Download and stream “Coping” Remixes HERE.

The new single, “Deadwood” was co-written by Braxton, Fred Ball, Royce Doherty and Kwame Ogoo. Fred Ball produced the single and Braxton and Paul Boutin co-produced the vocals. It was recorded at Fred’s Shed, Abbey Road and by Steve Fitzmaurice at Eastcoate Studios. The video for“Deadwood” was directed by Bille Woodruff in Los Angeles. “Deadwood” is the first music to be released from her forthcoming album, Sex and Cigarettes, which is scheduled for a January release.

In Faith Under Fire, Braxton stars as Antoinette Tuff, a struggling single mom from Georgia who heroically averted a tragedy, saving hundreds of lives when she convinced a deranged gunman who stormed an elementary school to surrender. On August 20, 2013, shortly after arriving to work at the Ronald E. McNair Discovery Learning Academy in Decatur, Georgia, Antoinette (Braxton) the school’s bookkeeper, was in the front office when Michael Hill (Trevor Morgan, Abducted), a young man with a history of mental illness, snuck in, armed with an AK-47 and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. As the school went into lockdown, Antoinette was left alone with Trevor, who repeatedly threatened to kill everyone. Showing enormous courage and empathy, along with nerves of steel, Antoinette convinced Trevor to surrender by using her own life struggles to connect with him. Antoinette’s faith in God guided her through the toughest moments of her life, ultimately preparing her for that fateful day. Yaya DaCosta (Whitney) portrays Kendra McCray, the 911 operator relaying messages to police on the scene from Antoinette.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and based on the book “Prepared for a Purpose: An Inspiring True Story of Faith, Courage and Compassion in Crisis” by Tuff and Alex Tresniowski, Faith Under Fire is executive produced by T.D. Jakes (Heaven is for Real), Judith Verno (Masters of Sex), Derrick Williams (Miracles from Heaven), Toni Braxton and Craig Baumgarten (Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart). Emmy nominee Vondie Curtis Hall (Abducted: The Carlina White Story) directs from a script written by Laura Harrington and Stephen Kay.

About Toni Braxton:

The distinctive, sultry vocals of seven-time Grammy Award®-winning recording artist Toni Braxton, singer, songwriter, record producer, actress and philanthropist, have been celebrated internationally ever since she was first introduced to the world by Babyface and L.A. Reid in 1992. Her self-titled debut album released the next year was a 10 million-selling phenomenon that generated Toni’s first Grammys® in 1994, for Best New Artist and Best Female R&B Vocal (“Another Sad Love Song”). The album’s longevity led Toni to win her second Best Female R&B Vocal Grammy® the following year (for “Breathe Again”). Her second album, Secrets arrived in ’96, and history repeated itself with 15 million worldwide sales. At the Grammy Awards® in 1997, Toni became only the second woman in history (beside Dionne Warwick) to win Best Female Pop Vocal (“Un-break My Heart”) and Best Female R&B Vocal (“You’re Makin’ Me High”) in the same year. She returned to the Grammy® podium in 2001, to claim another Best Female R&B Vocal award (“He Wasn’t Man Enough,” from the double-platinum album The Heat). In 2015, Toni won a Grammy for “Best R&B Album,” for Love, Marriage & Divorcer duet outing with Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.

Into the millennium, Toni blossomed into an acting career with Broadway musical roles in “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aida,” and a dramatic turn in the Lifetime movie “Twist of Faith.” She and her sisters currently enjoy huge success in Braxton Family Values, one of WE tv’s flagship reality series, returning for its sixth season. Raising her two sons Denim and Diezel, Toni balances her career demands with the high priorities of family, health, public service, and charity work, particularly on behalf of the two diseases that have impacted her family directly: She is living with Lupus and her youngest child is living with Autism. Early detection and intervention has helped both Braxtons to be role models on how to live normal lives with these conditions. Toni is also a proud spokesperson for Autism Speaks.

Connect with Toni Braxton

Website * Facebook * Instagram * Twitter

Toni Braxton – Coping (Stadiumx Remix / Audio)

Toni Braxton – Coping (Tom Swoon Remix / Audio)

Toni Braxton – Coping (Disco Killerz Remix / Audio)

Toni Braxton – Coping (Paris & Simo Remix / Audio)

Toni Braxton – Coping (Eden Prince Remix / Audio)

Toni Braxton – Deadwood