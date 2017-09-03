Home / MUSIC / Watch Norwegian pop sensation Astrid S Performs Her Single ‘Think Before I Talk’ 

Watch Norwegian pop sensation Astrid S Performs Her Single ‘Think Before I Talk’ 

In Case You Missed It.. 

Watch  Norwegian pop sensation Astrid S

Performs Her Single ‘THINK BEFORE I TALK on Lindmo NRK

 

CHECK OUT THE NEW SINGLE ‘THINK BEFORE I TALK’ 

EMBARKS ON BIGGEST TOUR TO DATE;  “PARTY’S OVER WORLD TOUR”

Stream/Download HERE 

Check out the brand new single ‘Think Before I Talk’ from Norwegian pop sensation Astrid S – Out now on Island Records.  The track is the first release since her recent critically-acclaimed EP ‘Party’s Over’

‘Think Before I Talk’ was written by Grammy-nominated songwriter Andrew Cedar (Lupe Fiasco, Jason Derulo, Charlie Puth) and the lyrics for the track see Astrid in a moment of vulnerability, reflecting on things said in the heat of the moment during an argument – and the ensuing regret for what she said. Astrid says:

“It’s a song about saying things you don’t mean because you are hurt, frustrated or maybe angry. I hope that a lot of people can relate to this song, and that next time you are about to say something in the heat of an argument, you remember to think before you say something hurtful.”

At 20 years of age, Astrid S has already become a household name in her home country of Norway and beyond. Born in Berkåk, a small Norwegian town with fewer than 1,000 inhabitants, Astrid began playing the piano when she was six and by sixteen she’d moved to Oslo to pursue her career in music. Fast forward to today and her music is streamed over a million times per day on Spotify, with a total of half a billion streams to date across the globe. Her single ‘Breathe’ – from recent EP ‘Party’s Over’ – was BBC Radio 1’s Tune of The Week, and has recently hit over 55 million streams worldwide, whilst the music video featuring Norwegian TV drama SKAM’s Herman Tømmeraas, has over 1.5 million views on YouTube and counting. The single also hit number 1 on the Spotify charts in Astrid’s home country of Norway – knocking Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’ remix featuring Justin Bieber off the top spot!

Astrid S currently features on ‘Just For One Night’ – the latest single from acclaimed UK dance duo Blonde, which was also chosen as ‘Tune of the Week’ on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 1 show and placed on their ‘C’ playlist (as well as KISS FM’s playlist), and has gone on to amass over 4.7 million Spotify streams to date. Astrid was awarded the Norwegian Grammy for ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year’ last year, and has also been awarded ‘Best Norwegian Act’ at the MTV EMAs.

Astrid will embark on her largest ever headline ‘Party’s Over World Tour’ this September. The Norwegian pop star will play shows across North America and Europe, including two dates in New York. The announcement follows Astrid’s recent sold-out shows in Los Angeles’ Troubadour and New York’s Studio at Webster Hall. For tickets, see http://astridsofficial.com/#live

 

Party’s Over World Tour’

Tue/ Sep 12  Toronto, ON – The Velvet Undergroud

Thu /Sep 14  Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Fri /Sep 15    The Foundry at The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

Sat/ Sep 16   Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

Tue /Sep 19  New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Wed /Sep 20 Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade

Fri /Sep 22    Chicago, IL – Subterranean

Sat/ Sep 23   Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

Mon/ Sep 25 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

Fri /Sep 29    Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

Sat /Sep 30   San Francisco, CA – The Independent

 

 

Connect With Astrid S

http://astridsofficial.com/

https://www.facebook.com/AstridSOfficial/

https://www.instagram.com/astridsofficial/

https://twitter.com/astridsofficial

https://islandrecs.lnk.to/ThinkBeforeITalk

 

