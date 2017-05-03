Watch Mary J Blige performs her new single “Love Yourself” on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH MARY J BLIGE PERFORMING HER NEW SINGLE “LOVE YOURSELF”

ON THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

FROM NEW ALBUM STRENGTH OF A WOMAN OUT NOW

Nine-time GRAMMY® Award-winner, Golden Globe® Award nominee and multiplatinum R&B legend Mary J. Blige releases her 13thstudio album STRENGTH OF A WOMAN via Capitol Records. Available on all digital platforms, her new full-length features “U + Me (Love Lesson)” , “Thick of it” and “Love Yourself.” Get STRENGTH OF A WOMAN HERE.

STRENGTH OF A WOMAN features production by DJ Camper, Bam, Hit-Boy, KAYTRANADA, Kanye West, Quavo (of Migos), DJ Khaled and Missy Elliot amongst others.

The album’s latest single, “Love Yourself,” features vocals from Kanye West as well as production by DJ Camper. The single once again proves Blige to be at the top of her game, displaying the songstress’ signature R&B sound while delivering yet another powerful and soulful vocal performance. Preview to the track HERE.

“Love Yourself” follows the successful tracks “U + Me (Love Lesson)” and “Thick of it.” The latter marks a career milestone for Blige. Co-written by MJB along with Jazmine Sullivan, the song spent 16 weeks at #1 on the Urban AC Chart, marking her longest running #1 single on that chart. What’s more, “Thick Of It” climbed to #1 faster than any other song since 1995, when Whitney Houston’s “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” reached No. 1 in its second week. Only three songs have ever reached No. 1 in 4 weeks or less (including “Exhale”). “U + ME (Love Lesson)” is currently #6 on the Urban AC Chart.

STRENGTH OF A WOMAN Tracklisting:

1. Love Yourself feat. Kanye West

2. Thick Of It

3. Set Me Free

4. It’s Me

5. Glow Up feat. Quavo, DJ Khaled and Missy Elliott

6. U + Me (Love Lesson)

7. Indestructible

8. Thank You

9. Survivor

10. Find The Love

11. Smile feat. Prince Charlez

12. Telling The Truth feat. KAYTRANADA

13. Strength of a Woman

14. Hello Father

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige is an iconic singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist. She has sold over 50 million albums and 25 million singles worldwide, garnered nine GRAMMY® Awards (plus a staggering 32 nominations), a Gold Globe nomination and five American Music Awards. She holds the distinction of being the only artist to have won GRAMMYs® in the R&B, hip-hop, pop, and gospel categories. She is amongst a handful of entertainers to release eight or more multiplatinum albums, with Billboard naming her “the most successful female R&B artist of the past 25 years”.

