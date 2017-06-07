Watch Jennifer Hudson’s performance of her new single “Remember Me” on The Voice

In Case You Missed It…
WATCH
JENNIFER HUDSON PERFORMS HER NEW SINGLE “REMEMBER ME ”
ON THE VOICE
watch the original video for “Remember Me” HERE
FIRST NEW MUSIC FROM HER UPCOMING ALBUM
Watch multi-platinum Oscar and Grammy Award®-winning global superstar, Jennifer Hudson’s performance of her new single “Remember Me” on The Voice. “Remember Me” is her brand new single on Epic Records. The track is available now at all digital and streaming platforms worldwide.
Underscoring Jennifer’s special connection to “Remember Me” is the fact that she co-wrote the track with Jamie Hartman, co-writer of Rag’n’Bone Man’s worldwide multi-platinum #1 smash, “Human,” one of Sony Music’s biggest global hits of the past year.
“Remember Me” is the lead single from Jennifer’s upcoming Epic Records debut album.
“Remember Me”- Remixes was released last month featuring remixes by Dave Audé, Kat Krazy, BÅUT, Ryan Riback and John “J-C” Carr. Preview “Remember Me” Remixes HERE
“As an artist, when I discover music that I connect with deeply, it brings me a sense of excitement that I can’t put into words,” said Ms. Hudson. “That’s how I feel about “Remember Me”. Everything about it is special – from co-writing it with Jamie, to the recording process, to how it made me feel along the way. I just can’t wait to share it with the world.”
Jennifer’s “I Will Always Love You” live tribute to Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards® in 2012 (the day after Whitney’s death) was an iconic moment; view performance HERE.
ABOUT JENNIFER HUDSON:
Grammy® and Academy Award winner and best-selling author Jennifer Hudson is an extraordinary talent who went from singing in a small Chicago church to worldwide acclaim. After appearing as a contestant on American Idol in 2004, Hudson’s career was launched in 2006, with her film debut portrayal of Effie White in Dreamgirls, the
“REMEMBER ME” IS AVAILABLE NOW AT ALL DIGITAL AND STREAMING PLATFORMS
