Watch Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson perform ‘Symphony’

CLEAN BANDIT FEAT. ZARA LARSSON

PERFORM THEIR NEW TRACK “SYMPHONY”

ON THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

(air date: April 21, 2017)

Also check out the official video for Symphony – Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson

STREAM/BUY: https://BigBeat.lnk.to/ symphonyPR

“Symphony” featuring Zara Larsson is available now (stream/buy) for stream & sale along with the incredibly powerful music video (YouTube) via Big Beat/Atlantic Records.

Grace Chatto, Jack Patterson and Luke Patterson – aka Clean Bandit – have teamed-up with Swedish sensation, Zara Larsson, on their new track. Written by the band’s very own Jack Patterson, Ina Wrolsden, Steve Mac and Ammar Malik and produced by Jack Patterson and Mark Ralph, “Symphony” fuses the band’s musicality into an epic dance hit – something that has seen the trio become a staple name in the charts across the globe. The naming of the track fittingly references their classically trained beginnings.

“Symphony” follows Clean Bandit’s mammoth single “Rockabye”, which featured vocals from Sean Paul and Anne-Marie. The single, currently #9 at US Top 40 radio, previously held the UK #1 for nine consecutive weeks and went onto become the longest-running UK No.1 in 22 years. Now over 1 million copies sold and recently reaching over 1 billion streams, the track saw the band land two BRIT Award nominations this year for ‘British Single of the Year’ and ‘British Video’. Prior to this, the band released their huge anthem “Tears” featuring Louisa Johnson; the track has accumulated over 100 million streams to date.

The past couple of years have proved to be ground-breaking for Clean Bandit, shooting straight to the top of charts worldwide with their unique fusion of classical string arrangements, house, electronica, dance and pop music. Riding fast in their own lane as a genre-defying collective, the band released their debut album ‘New Eyes’ in June 2014, which charted at #3 in the UK and spawned four Top 5 UK singles. The band’s first track to catch the attention of the masses, however, was the infectious 3X platinum Jess Glynne collaboration “Rather Be,” which established itself as a massive global hit and ignited the career of the North London-born soul/pop singer.

The track became one of the most successful singles released in 2014; it held the #1 spot in the UK’s Singles Chart for four consecutive weeks; cemented their first-ever US Top 10 single; shot straight to #1 on iTunes in 25 countries; was the most-played British single at UK radio that year; the most-Shazammed track of all time and made history as the fastest-selling song released in January since 1996. With over 10 million copies sold to date, over half a billion YouTube views on the official video, 540 million Spotify streams and having won ‘Best Dance Recording’ at the 57th Grammy Awards in 2015, the mega hit finished-up as 2014’s second biggest-selling single in the UK just behind Pharrell’s “Happy.”

Tour Dates

4/24 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre http://bit.ly/2jvs4g8

4/25 – Montreal, QB – Le National http://bit.ly/2jsWdup

4/26 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club http://bit.ly/2iJ12xI

5/01 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall http://bit.ly/2jx3DNc

5/02 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago http://bit.ly/2iJ1L1Q

