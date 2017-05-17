In Case You Missed It …

Watch Calum Scott Performs “Dancing On My Own” on Dancing With The Stars

Also check out the official video for “Dancing On My Own”

“Dancing On My Own” has entered the charts at both Top 40 Pop and AC Radio and continues to climb. The song was the best-selling U.K. single of 2016 by a British solo artist and has been nominated for a Brit Award for Best Single. Calum also wrapped up his first North American headline tour, selling out shows across the country.

Calum Scott’s poignant version of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” quickly charted in over 34 countries on Spotify, peaking at No. 1 on the Viral chart in six countries, including the U.S. The song now has over 170 million streams worldwide and global adjusted track sales exceed 3 million. Cumulative views of Scott’s “Dancing On My Own” videos have surpassed 168+ million, while the song has charted at No. 1 on iTunes in 11 countries and is certified Platinum in four countries. In the U.K., it hit #2 on the Official Singles Sales chart and was the most-downloaded song of the summer. Calum was born in the port city of Hull in Northern England and is currently at work on his debut album. He was a finalist on the 2015 season of “Britain’s Got Talent.”

