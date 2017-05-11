URBAN CONE “OLD SCHOOL (THE REPRISE)” AVAILABLE NOW

Stream/download Urban Cone “Old School (The Reprise)” HERE

STRIPPED DOWN PERFORMANCE SHOT AT LOS ANGELES’ THOM THOM CLUB

NORTH AMERICAN CO-HEADLINE TOUR WITH NIGHTLY

Swedish electro-pop band Urban Cone release a stripped down version of their feel-good anthem “Old School” on Interscope Records/Universal Sweden. ‘Old School (The Reprise)” is available now via all digital partners.

Urban Cone took to the Thom Thom club in Los Angeles to film a performance of “Old School (The Reprise).” Watch the performance HERE.

With over 20M plays on Spotify, “Old School” is a youthful anthem that makes listeners nostalgic for the time when they were less connected technologically and more connected emotionally. The official video for ‘Old School” was directed by Diane Martel (the 1975, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX). The track has resonated with artists and listeners alike allowing for collaborations with top producers on the forefront of mainstream music. Old School – Remixes was released last month featuring remixes by Party Pupils, Zac Samuel, Luca Schreiner, Tom Swoon, Dave Aude and Jen Jis.

Urban Cone will return to the states in a few weeks kicking off a co-headline tour with Nightly May 23rd in Cambridge, MA. The North American run includes a performance on the club stage at Bonnaroo. See below for a complete list of tour dates. For ticket information:http://www.urbanconemusic.com/

May 23 Cambridge, MA Sonia’s May 25 New York, NY Mercury Lounge May 26 Washington DC DC9 May 27 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore May 29 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground May 30 Montreal, QC L’escogriffe June 1 Detroit, MI Shelter June 2 Indianapolis, IN The Hi-Fi June 3 Minneapolis, MN Triple Rock June 5 Kansas City, MO Record Bar June 6 Chicago, IL Schubas Tavern June 7 Cleveland Heights, OH Grog Shop June 8 Columbus, OH Big Room Bar **

June 10 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo – – Club Stage **

**Nightly not on this date.

