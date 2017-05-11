URBAN CONE “OLD SCHOOL (THE REPRISE)” AVAILABLE NOW
Stream/download Urban Cone “Old School (The Reprise)” HERE
STRIPPED DOWN PERFORMANCE SHOT AT LOS ANGELES’ THOM THOM CLUB
NORTH AMERICAN CO-HEADLINE TOUR WITH NIGHTLY
Swedish electro-pop band Urban Cone release a stripped down version of their feel-good anthem “Old School” on Interscope Records/Universal Sweden. ‘Old School (The Reprise)” is available now via all digital partners.
Urban Cone took to the Thom Thom club in Los Angeles to film a performance of “Old School (The Reprise).” Watch the performance HERE.
With over 20M plays on Spotify, “Old School” is a youthful anthem that makes listeners nostalgic for the time when they were less connected technologically and more connected emotionally. The official video for ‘Old School” was directed by Diane Martel (the 1975, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX). The track has resonated with artists and listeners alike allowing for collaborations with top producers on the forefront of mainstream music.Old School – Remixes was released last month featuring remixes by Party Pupils, Zac Samuel, Luca Schreiner, Tom Swoon, Dave Aude and Jen Jis.
Urban Cone will return to the states in a few weeks kicking off a co-headline tour with Nightly May 23rd in Cambridge, MA. The North American run includes a performance on the club stage at Bonnaroo. See below for a complete list of tour dates. For ticket information:http://www.urbanconemusic.com/
May 23
Cambridge, MA
Sonia’s
May 25
New York, NY
Mercury Lounge
May 26
Washington DC
DC9
May 27
Philadelphia, PA
The Foundry at The Fillmore
May 29
Toronto, ON
Velvet Underground
May 30
Montreal, QC
L’escogriffe
June 1
Detroit, MI
Shelter
June 2
Indianapolis, IN
The Hi-Fi
June 3
Minneapolis, MN
Triple Rock
June 5
Kansas City, MO
Record Bar
June 6
Chicago, IL
Schubas Tavern
June 7
Cleveland Heights, OH
Grog Shop
June 8
Columbus, OH
Big Room Bar **
June 10 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo – – Club Stage **
**Nightly not on this date.
