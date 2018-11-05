UPSAHL ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF HER NEW SINGLE “

“…an instantly catchy chorus — the vocals sound refined enough to be taken for an industry mainstay” – Billboard

“Her rich, radio-ready vocal belies her young age, whilst her knack for a catchy chorus is immediately evident.” – The Line of Best Fit

Today, buzzing 19-year-old songstress UPSAHL shares her brand new single “ The Other Team ,” whilst announcing her signing to recently re-launched Arista Records , which historically launched some of the world’s most celebrated and revered superstars. This marks her first major label release under the newly minted deal.

Over the rich sonic backdrop on “ The Other Team ”, UPSAHL croons a story about “ a boy who seems too good to be true ” before the clever and catchy chorus chant—“ Swinging, swinging, swinging for the other team .” The song explores feelings of unrequited love and missed connections translated into vivid verses and a relatable chorus.

“I wrote ‘ The Other Team ’ on the last day of a month-long writing trip,” says UPSAHL . “A few minutes into the session, the concept just sort of came to me, ‘Everyone can relate to being into someone that they know they can’t have’.”

With its gleeful union of indie spirit, charming lyricism, and pop ambition, the song heralds the forthcoming arrival of her 2019 EP.

Before even graduating high school, UPSAHL wrote and released a self-titled EP, which gained much-deserved recognition throughout the Phoenix music scene. A graduate of the Arizona School for the Arts, a performing arts middle/high school, UPSAHL continued to hone her craft, while being classically trained on piano, guitar and choir every day.

UPSAHL went on to ignite a groundswell of fan adoration and tastemaker praise by way of numerous indie pop gems. “ Can You Hear Me Now ” achieved palpable viral buzz followed by “ Kiss Me Now ” and “ Rough .” Her enigmatic, endearing, and entrancing style garnered widespread critical acclaim from Nylon, Consequence of Sound, Indie Shuffle, Live Nation’s Ones To Watch, The Line of Best Fit, and more. Signing to Arista, her rise to pop ubiquity (on her own terms) has only just begun.