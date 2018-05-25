TWIN SHADOW NEW ALBUM CAER AVAILABLE NOW
Featuring the tracks “Too Many Colors“, “Sympathy” (feat. Rainsford)
and “Saturdays” (feat. HAIM)
“Caer embraces the wild earnestness of ’80s pop…” AP
“Immaculate Pop” Q Magazine
“If The Breakfast Club came out this year, it would sound a lot like this deliciously alt-pop gem” Nylon
Twin Shadow (George Lewis Jr.) is back to share his new album Caer via Warner Bros. Records / Reprise Records. The album arrives in the midst of Twin Shadow touring alongside Beck and Alt-J in addition to sold out headlining shows, including next week’s performance at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Twin Shadow tour dates can be found HERE.
On “Runaway,” the final song on Twin Shadow’s upcoming fourth album, Caer, George Lewis Jr. sings: “I knew the crash was comin’, I felt it in my blood.” “Sometimes I feel like I have to take a fall to essentially get to the next phase of my life,” Lewis says about the lyric. “It’s happened over and over. I’ve been through so many musical phases and through so many relationships with friends and lovers. I always feel like I’m standing on the edge of a cliff, looking down and thinking, ‘This is the only way forward: onto the next thing.’ It’s sort of destructive, but I guess I thrive on rebirth.”
Falling is a theme that surfaces throughout the album, which is why Lewis called it Caer – the Spanish word for “to fall.” The album serves as a powerful lens through which Lewis explores his own personal sense of falling, as well what he has observed about a world that feels as if it’s declining. On a larger scale, Caerfeels extraordinarily current, given what’s going on culturally and politically right now. “The patriarchy is falling apart,” Lewis says. “Our perceptions of who we are as human beings, because of technology and machines, are falling apart. We’re living at a breaking point, and a lot of the themes on the album are talking about these fault lines.” Lewis refers to such fissures on “Saturdays” (which features Haim). “It’s a love song,” he says. “‘Saturdays’ is the heaven place you go to when you’re in love or even with friends, feeling your youth. But it’s also about my feeling that the world is starting to tear itself apart and maybe we’re falling through the cracks. But when you’re laying in bed next to someone you care about, none of that seems real.”