TWIN SHADOW NEW ALBUM CAER AVAILABLE NOW

“Caer embraces the wild earnestness of ’80s pop…” AP

“Immaculate Pop” Q Magazine

“If The Breakfast Club came out this year, it would sound a lot like this deliciously alt-pop gem” Nylon

Twin Shadow (George Lewis Jr.) is back to share his new album Caer via Warner Bros. Records / Reprise Records. The album arrives in the midst of Twin Shadow touring alongside Beck and Alt-J in addition to sold out headlining shows, including next week's performance at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Twin Shadow tour dates can be found HERE