Troye Sivan’s New Album ‘Bloom’ is Out Today

BLOOM,

TROYE SIVAN’S NEW ALBUM,

IS OUT TODAY

BLOOM: A Livestream Event Presented By Honda Stage

Troye Performs On “LIVE With Kelly And Ryan” And

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Next Week

The Bloom Tour Kicks Off September 21 And Includes Shows At NYC’s Radio City Music Hall And Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre

Combined Streams From Bloom Already Exceed 550 Million

“Bloom negotiates what it means to give and receive passion, and Sivan finds himself channeling both innocence and weary maturity”– Rolling Stone

Today, Capitol Records released Troye Sivan’s new album, Bloom. Combined streams worldwide of the five tracks Troye shared in in the lead-up to its release have surpassed 550 million. After their unveiling, “My My My!” and “Dance To This” featuring Ariana Grande each became the #1 worldwide trend on Twitter.

Available HERE , Bloom is the follow-up to Troye’s 2015 debut album, Blue Neighbourhood , which topped the iTunes charts in 66 countries, has sold more than 2.5 million adjusted albums worldwide and is certified Gold in the U.S. It contained the Platinum single “Youth,” which topped Billboard’s Hot Club Play chart.

On the eve of the album’s release, Honda teamed up with Capitol Records to bring fans BLOOM: A Livestream Event Presented By Honda Stage, which featured Troyeperforming with a string quartet on the roof of the historic Capitol Records tower in Hollywood. Ross Matthews was on hand to host a Q&A session with fans.

The album’s launch continues with Troye performing on “LIVE with Kelly And Ryan” on September 5 and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on September 6. Troye will also appear on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on September 6. He will kick off The Bloom Tour on September 21. Tickets are available at TroyeSivan.com for the North American headline run, which will include shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall (October 9), the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (October 30) and The Masonic in San Francisco (November 1 and 2). Special guest Kim Petras will open on all dates. See below for itinerary.

Troye appears alongside Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe in the film Boy Erased, which premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8 and opens in theatres this November. View the trailer HERE . Lucas Hedges interviewed Troye for the cover story of The New Vanguard issue of VMAN. Check out their conversation HERE

Responding to Hedges’ question about the meaning of Bloom, Troye said, “I got settled in L.A. and was super happy in my relationship. I’d never written happy music, because music is normally something I turn to when I’m sad, as kind of a coping mechanism. So I was like, what does ‘happy me’ sound like? I started just writing these songs. It was sort of love letter after love letter to my boyfriend, house, family, community, and nights out. The word ‘bloom’ I had saved in my phone for so long, because it was really how I was feeling.”

While deeply personal in nature, the songs capture universal experiences – coming of age, learning from your past and finding a love that inspires you to go out and make yourself a bolder future. Troye wrote them with trusted collaborator-confidants Bram Inscore, Allie X and Leland and recorded the songs with producer Ariel Rechtshaid (HAIM, Usher, Kelela). Then he headed to Sweden to collaborate with Max Martin’s MXM crew on additional tracks.

“I wanted to make sure the music had a really strong sense of identity,” explains Troye. “Then I wanted to explore: Let’s find the poppiest edge of that world.”

In a four-star review, Rolling Stone said, “The golden ticket is in the details…Sivan finds a wealth of ways to bring about reflections on age-old themes with undeniable charisma.” Hailing the album as “triumphant” and awarding it five stars, NME observed, “[Sivan] tears away all the filters to share a deliriously upbeat statement that washes over you like a dopamine rush.”

TIME said, “Troye Sivan Is the Perfect Pop Star for 2018…Bloom marks a major artistic achievement, evoking influences from the Velvet Underground to Simon & Garfunkel.” The New York Times noted, “It’s darker, more guitar-driven and at times sexier than what’s come before.” Naming it the Album of the Week, Stereogum said, “the songs are deep and rich and confident….the whole pop sphere is already a whole lot richer with him in it.” L’Officiel observed, “the boy we first fell in love with on Blue Neighborhood is all grown up on Bloom.”

USA Today said, “One of the most intriguing young talents of his generation is Troye Sivan, whose track My My My! is one of 2018’s best singles.” Pitchfork hailed the follow-up single, “Bloom,” as one of the defining songs of the last 50 years of LGBTQ+ Pride while PAPER proclaimed it “an unapologetically radical release.” Idolator praised “Dance To This” as “refreshingly casual…[with] a chorus that leaves you wanting more in the best possible way.“ Rolling Stone said, “On ‘The Good Side,’ Sivan channels Sufjan Stevens’ sorrowful balladry.” Vulture declared “Animal” “the ultimate ’80s slow jam” and OUT said, “The song is a slow, haunting expression of aching love that belongs in the climax of a romance film where someone is starting wistfully out a rainy car window.”

Troye has appeared on the covers of Rolling Stone, Out, V Magazine and, most recently, The New York Times’ Sunday Arts & Leisure section and VMAN. His numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy and two GLAAD Media wins.

Troye Sivan – The Bloom Tour – North American 2018

9/21 — Irving, TX — Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

9/23 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

9/24 — Houston, TX — Revention Music Center

9/26 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place Amphitheater

9/28 — St. Petersburg, FL — Mahaffey Theater

10/1 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

10/2 — Charlotte, NC — Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/4 — Washington, DC — The Anthem*

10/6 — Upper Darby, PA — Tower Theater

10/9 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall

10/12 — Boston, MA — Boch Center – Wang Theatre

10/14 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

10/15 — Toronto, ON — Sony Centre

10/17 — Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre

10/19 — Chicago, IL — Chicago Theatre

10/20 — Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Ballroom

10/22 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

10/24 — Phoenix, AZ — Comerica Theatre

10/25 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

10/27 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

10/30 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre

11/1 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

11/2 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

11/5 — Portland, OR — Roseland Ballroom

11/7 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre

11/8 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre

* not a Live Nation show