TROYE SIVAN SHARES NEW TRACK, “ANIMAL”
Pre-Order Underway For Upcoming Album, Bloom,
Set For August 31 Release
Combined Streams From Bloom Already Exceed 500 Million
Troye Sivan Photo Credit: Hedi Slimane
Download / Stream “Animal” HERE
Today, Troye Sivan released “Animal” – a track from his forthcoming album, Bloom. Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive “Animal,” the singles “Bloom” and “My My My!” plus “Dance To This” featuring Ariana Grande. Upon their release, “Bloom,” “My My My!” and “Dance To This” each became the #1 worldwide trend on Twitter. Combined streams worldwide for the three tracks have surpassed 500 million.
Troye will celebrate the album’s release with The Bloom Tour. The North American headline run, which kicks off September 21, will include shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall (October 9), the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (October 30) and The Masonic in San Francisco (November 1 and 2). See below for itinerary. Tickets for the North American dates – which are available at LiveNation.com and TroyeSivan.com – will include a CD copy of Bloom.
Blue Neighbourhood (Capitol Records), Troye’s 2015 debut album, topped the iTunes charts in 66 countries, has sold more than 2.5 million adjusted albums worldwide and is certified Gold in the U.S. Streams across all platforms exceed 2.5 billion while video views have topped 500 million. The single “Youth” claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot Club Play chart and has been certified Platinum in the U.S. Troye has appeared on the covers of Rolling Stone, Out, V Magazine and, most recently, The New York Times’ Sunday Arts & Leisure section. His numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy and two GLAAD Media wins.
The Bloom Tour
9/21 Irving, TX Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
9/23 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
9/24 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Center
9/26 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Amphitheater
9/28 St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theater
9/29 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
10/1 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
10/2 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/4 Washington, DC The Anthem*
10/6 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theater
10/9 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
10/11 Laval, QC Place Bell
10/12 Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre
10/14 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
10/15 Toronto, ON Sony Centre
10/17 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
10/19 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
10/20 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
10/22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
10/24 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
10/25 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
10/27 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
10/30 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
11/1 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
11/2 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
11/5 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
11/7 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
11/8 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre
* not a Live Nation show
Website: www.troyesivan.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/troyesivan
Twitter: www.twitter.com/troyesivan
Instagram: www.instagram.com/troyesivan
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TroyeSivan18
Tumblr: www.troyesivan.tumblr.com
Vevo: youtube.com/TroyeSivanVEVO
