TROYE SIVAN SHARES NEW TRACK, “ANIMAL”

Troye will celebrate the album’s release with The Bloom Tour. The North American headline run, which kicks off September 21, will include shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall (October 9), the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (October 30) and The Masonic in San Francisco (November 1 and 2). See below for itinerary. Tickets for the North American dates – which are available at LiveNation.com and TroyeSivan.com – will include a CD copy of Bloom.