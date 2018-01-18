Troye Sivan releases new track “The Good Side”

My My My! ” was the top trending topic worldwide after its release last week and the official video , directed by Grant Singer (Lorde, The Weeknd), became the #1 trending clip on YouTube. After only six days, cumulative worldwide streams surpassed 25 million.

Pitchfork named it the “Best New Track” and observed, “With his throbbing new single “My My My!” – one of the first great songs of this young year – Sivan is celebrating pure joy, the feeling of being swept up and rendered invincible by new love.” TIME placed it on its list of “5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week” and Rolling Stone hailed it as “a joyous preview of his upcoming album.” Idolatornoted, “the searing track has all the makings of a major hit.”

OUT said, “Gone are the emotionally pure days of the heart-wrenching Blue Neighbourhood trilogy of videos or his house party sleepover visuals for ‘Youth.’ In their place, the Australian singer has a sensual, swaggering new video…” NPR Music observed, “It’s an infectious celebration of sexual desire.”

Troye was recently selected by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli to be the face of the Valentino Spring 2018 menswear advertising campaign. His 2015 debut album, Blue Neighbourhood (Capitol Records), topped the iTunes charts in 66 countries. It has sold more than two million adjusted albums worldwide and is certified Gold in the U.S. Streams across all platforms exceed 1.5 billion while video views have surpassed 500 million.

The New York Times hailed Troye as a “prototype for tomorrow’s global pop star” and he appeared on the covers of Rolling Stone, Out and V Magazine. Associated Press named Blue Neighbourhood as the No. 1 album of 2015 and Rolling Stone awarded it four stars.The single “Youth” claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot Club Play chart and has been certified Platinum in the U.S. His numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy and two GLAAD Media wins.