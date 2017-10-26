Trey Pearson releases LGBTQ anthem “Love Is Love”

TITLE TRACK “LOVE IS LOVE”

Trey Pearson, formerly the frontman of the band Everyday Sunday, will release his highly anticipated debut solo pop album Love Is Love on November 17, 2017. The 7-song album is Trey's first major work since departing the Christian music scene as apparent by the newly released title track "Love Is Love." Watch the lyric video for the empowering anthem HERE

Of the track, Trey says: “‘Love Is Love’ is the first song where I felt like I had turned the corner to feeling complete joy, and able to write about love from a place I had never been before. The song is deeply connected to my story, but I believe it’s also about your story, and it’s about our story. It’s about the human story! It’s about you being able to overcome everything in life to receive love.”

Billboard – which recently premiered the lyric video for “Love Is Love” – has now included the track on their “ 30 Gay Love Songs ” Spotify playlist, calling it an “all-encompassing message of self-acceptance for every dark horse of the LGBTQ community.” Recently, Trey came out of the closet to make national news. His announcement started a national conversation with a television appearance on The View. It has been covered by The New York Times, Billboard, CNN and more, as he became the #1 trending topic worldwide on Facebook. Trey cites his journey of coming out – from the initial pain to eventual freedom – as the inspiration that lead to the creation of his upcoming album.

“When I came out to myself and my family, it was a journey of accepting the pain I had from suppressing this part of myself my entire life. I had so much to grieve. I was grieving the loss of people in my life by accepting my sexuality. I was grieving the fact that I had missed out on so much in my life by not being able to accept myself before. I had no idea what anything would look like on the other side of this grief, but I knew that I had come to a place in my life where I had to face my own truth. Through that time, I eventually found freedom. I was able to say out loud for the first time to someone that I was gay. And then another someone, and then another… Each time, it gave me more and more strength to get through. Eventually I started to feel deep down joy and freedom that I had never experienced in my life. This album is about that journey.”

With his band Everyday Sunday, Trey Pearson has sold hundreds of thousands of records, and amassed millions of streams. He has scored five #1 U.S. singles and twenty Top 10 hits. His song “Wake Up! Wake Up!” earned most-played Christian rock song of the year, and “Best Night of Our Lives” broke onto the coveted Billboard 200 chart. Pearson has toured in all 50 states and 20 countries.