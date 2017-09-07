TOVE LO DEBUTS NEW SONG “DISCO TITS”

LISTEN TO “DISCO TITS” HERE

“BLUE LIPS [lady wood phase II]” OUT THIS FALL VIA ISLAND RECORDS

SOON TO EMBARK ON NORTH AMERICAN TOUR, INCLUDING STADIUM SHOWS WITH COLDPLAY

Grammy®-nominated, multi-platinum, multi-billion- streaming artist Tove Lo releases her brand-new track “Disco Tits” today via Island Records. “Disco Tits” sees Tove Lo reuniting with The Struts, her long-time collaborators and the same production team behind “Cool Girl”, “Habits (Stay High)”, and“Talking Body”. “Disco Tits” is the first taste of new music from BLUE LIPS [lady wood phase II] due later this year. Listen to “Disco Tits” HERE.

“Disco Tits” is about losing yourself with your new found love. Naive, excited, no consequences. The happiness in the haze I’m feelin right now” – Tove Lo

On September 13th,Tove Lo embarks on the final months of her 2017 North American tour dates, which will include headline shows (with support by Atlanta rapper Daye Jack), appearances at Music Midtown festival both weekends of Austin City Limits, and dates supporting iconic British rock band Coldplay in the U.S and Canada.This is not the first collaborative effort between Tove Lo and Coldplay, she featured on their track “Fun” (from A Head Full Of Dreams) and supported them across Europe this past summer. Stateside, Tove Lo has been touring virtually non-stop since the release of her LADY WOOD album last fall, including well-received festival appearances at Coachella, Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Outside Lands. For a list of upcoming tour dates and more information, please visit www.tove-lo.com

The release of “Disco Tits” follows up the recent world premiere of Fire Fade, the brand new 21-minute film starring Tove Lo, which incorporates five songs from her Top 10 album LADY WOOD: “Don’t Talk About It,” “Imaginary Friend,” “Keep It Simple,” “Flashes,” and “WTF Love Is.” Watch Fire Fade HERE

Fire Fade is the epic follow up to Tove Lo’s critically acclaimed and controversial short film Fairy Dust, the raw and bold 31-minute film in which Tove Lo made her acting debut alongside “alter ego” co-star Lina Esco (Kingdom, Flaked). Fairy Dust hailed by V magazine as “a raw, beautiful, and proudly provocative exploration of sexual desire, obsession, denial, and pain,” also incorporated five songs from LADY WOOD: “True Disaster,” “Influence,” “Lady Wood,” “Cool Girl,” and “Vibes.” Watch Fairy Dust HERE.

Tove Lo’s landmark debut RIAA platinum album Queen Of The Clouds and critically acclaimed follow up album LADY WOOD have sold over 3 million global adjusted albums. Her Queen of the Clouds album included “Habits (Stay High),” the career-defining 5x-platinum global #1 hit that intro­duced her to U.S. audiences, and the triple-platinum follow-up, “Talking Body” (#3 on Billboard Pop Airplay, #12 on the Hot 100). Tove Lo has surpassed 2 billion global streams and also has been the featured artist on tracks by Nick Jonas (“Close”), Coldplay (“Fun”), Years & Years (“Desire”), Broods (“Freak Of Nature”), Adam Lambert (“Rumors”), Flume (“Say It”), and Alesso (“Heroes”).

TOVE LO NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Date City Venue

Sept. 13 ^ Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live

14 ^ Orlando, FL Plaza Live

16 ^ Atlanta, GA Music Midtown

17 ^ Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

18 ^ Kansas City, MO The Truman

20 ^ Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

21 ^ Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

23 * Seattle, WA Centurylink Field

26-27 * Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

29 * Vancouver, BC BC Place

Oct. 2 * Portland, OR Moda Center

4 * San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium

6 * Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

7 Austin, TX Austin City Limits

8 * San Diego, CA Qualcomm Stadium

10 ^ Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

12 Austin, TX Emo’s

13 ^ Houston, TX House of Blues

14 Austin, TX Austin City Limits

^ indicates Tove Lo headline with Daye Jack supporting

* indicates Tove Lo opening for Coldplay

