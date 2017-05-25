Terror Jr share new song “Death Wish”

Terror Jr have released yet another brand new song. Premiering via NYLON this morning, “Death Wish” is streaming here: have released yet another brand new song. Premiering via NYLON this morning, “” is streaming here: https://TerrorJr.lnk.to/tjdwPR.

“Death Wish” follows “ Caramel ,” released earlier this month. Both songs are the first taste of new music coming from the pop super group since the release of last year’s Bop City.

Known for their infectious alternative style of candid & uniquely real pop music, Terror Jr’s debut project Bop City, featuring the breakout single “Come First,” has amassed over 130 MILLION streams globally to date.