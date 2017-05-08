Terror Jr is back with brand new track “Caramel”

Mysterious pop super group, Terror Jr, is back with a brand new song. “Caramel,” an explicit stream of consciousness about love & lust, premiered today via Thump and is available for streaming HERE.Thump calls the song,”a response to our treacherous political moment,” but adds “the song’s airy keys and romantic melodies will sweep you off your feet before you spend too long reflecting on the apocalypse.”

“Caramel” is the first taste of much more to come from Terror Jr over the next few weeks.

Known for their infectious alternative style of candid & uniquely real pop music, Terror Jr’s debut project Bop City, featuring the breakout single “Come First,” has amassed over 130 MILLION streams globally to date.

Follow Terror Jr:

https://soundcloud.com/terrorjr

https://twitter.com/terrorjrmusic

https://www.facebook.com/Terrorjrmusic

https://www.instagram.com/terror.jr

http://terrorjunior.com