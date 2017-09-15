Superfruit releases ‘Future Friends’ album

Pop duo Superfruit – comprised of Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying, both founding members of 3x Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum group Pentatonix – have released a physical and digital version of their debut – Future Friends – today via RCA Records. The album combines their previously released Future Friends – Part One and Future Friends – Part Two (also out today) with two extra tracks.

Alongside the release of Future Friends, Superfruit has released a one-shot music video for “ How You Feeling? ” The duo has now released videos for the first 8 tracks from the LP. A music video for “Hurry Up!” will be released next Friday.

All tracks on Future Friends were co-written by Superfruit with the exception of “Fantasy.” Producers of the new tracks include: Justin Tranter and Shawn Wasabi, Noise Club, Nate Campany and Valley Girl, as well as Future Friends – Part One collaborators Kuk Harrell, Danny L Harle, Caroline Polachek, Pretty Sister and Jussifer.

FUTURE FRIENDS TRACKLISTING

9. HURRY UP!

10. DENY U

11. GOODBYE FROM LONELY

12. GUY.EXE

13. FANTASY featuring Amber Liu

14. KEEP ME COMING

15. EVERYTHING featuring Inara George

16. FUTURE FRIENDS (Brian Robert Jones Choir Remix)