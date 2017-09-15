Superfruit releases ‘Future Friends’ album

SUPERFRUIT RELEASES FULL-LENGTH
ALBUM FUTURE FRIENDS TODAY
DEBUTS “HOW YOU FEELING?” VIDEO VIA YOUTUBE
WATCH IT HERE!
PERFORMS “HURRY UP!” ON
THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
WATCH IT HERE!
Pop duo Superfruit – comprised of Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying, both founding members of 3x Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum group Pentatonix – have released a physical and digital version of their debut – Future Friends – today via RCA Records. The album combines their previously released Future Friends – Part One and Future Friends – Part Two (also out today) with two extra tracks.
Alongside the release of Future Friends, Superfruit has released a one-shot music video for “How You Feeling?” The duo has now released videos for the first 8 tracks from the LP. A music video for “Hurry Up!” will be released next Friday.
All tracks on Future Friends were co-written by Superfruit with the exception of “Fantasy.” Producers of the new tracks include: Justin Tranter and Shawn Wasabi, Noise Club, Nate Campany and Valley Girl, as well as Future Friends – Part One collaborators Kuk Harrell, Danny L Harle, Caroline Polachek, Pretty Sister and Jussifer.
FUTURE FRIENDS TRACKLISTING
1. IMAGINARY PARTIES (Watch Here: http://bit.ly/2sZ7ZTI)
2. BAD 4 US (Watch Here: http://bit.ly/2vcwDmG)
3. WORTH IT (PERFECT) (Watch Here: http://bit.ly/2uLnWyy)
4. VACATION (Watch Here: http://bit.ly/2vmy7qs)
5. SEXY LADIES (Watch Here: http://bit.ly/2xiwY4q)
6. HEARTTHROB (Watch Here: http://bit.ly/2vcE6ls)
7. FUTURE FRIENDS (Watch Here: http://bit.ly/2vViVkj)
8. HOW YOU FEELING? (Watch Here: http://smarturl.it/SFHYFVid)
9. HURRY UP!
10. DENY U
11. GOODBYE FROM LONELY
12. GUY.EXE
13. FANTASY featuring Amber Liu
14. KEEP ME COMING
15. EVERYTHING featuring Inara George
16. FUTURE FRIENDS (Brian Robert Jones Choir Remix)
About Superfruit:
Superfruit was launched in August 2013 and have since amassed more than 350 million views of their music and comedy videos. Their musical content has ranged from artist medleys – their Beyoncé medley was hailed “Flawless” by Huff Post and endorsed by Beyoncé herself – to one-take theatrical performances, such as their Frozen and La La Land medleys. Buzzfeed declared that “Superfruit has turned your hip-hop faves into Broadway Masterpieces” with their “Hip Hop Goes Broadway” videos, the first garnering nearly 9 million views. Superfruit released an animated video featuring their original song “Bad 4 Us” last October, which was praised by Perez Hilton as “a disco soul jam!”
As members of Pentatonix, the 3x Grammy winners have sold more than 6 million albums in the U.S. alone, received a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in their very own Christmas Special and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold-out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts over 13 million subscribers, yielding over 2.5 billion video views. Their RIAA certified gold self-titled album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart while That’s Christmas To Me has been certified double platinum and A Pentatonix Christmas certified platinum.
