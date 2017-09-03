Superfruit deluxe album ‘Future Friends’ out September 15

SUPERFRUIT’S FUTURE FRIENDS JOIN FORCES,
DELUXE ALBUM DUE SEPTEMBER 15TH
FUTURE FRIENDS – PART ONE IS AVAILABLE NOW
FUTURE FRIENDS – PART TWO PRE-ORDER NOW;
OUT SEPTEMBER 15TH
TITLE TRACK MUSIC VIDEO DEBUTED TODAY HERE.
Pop duo Superfruit – comprised of Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying, both founding members of 3x Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum group Pentatonix – have announced a physical and digital deluxe version of their debut – Future Friends. The album combines their previously released Future Friends – Part One and forthcoming Future Friends – Part Two (also available September 15th via RCA records) with two extra tracks. Fans can pre-order the 16 track album and will instantly receive all 7 tracks appearing on Future Friends – Part One. Fans who pre-order the physical album via www.Superfruit.co will also receive a digital download of the album on September 15th, while the first 500 orders will be delivered signed.
Alongside the duo’s announcement comes a short teaser for the title track’s music video (out today, watch it here) and includes clips of the tracks featured on Future Friends – Part Two. Tracks include: “How You Feeling?,”
“Hurry Up!,” “Deny U,” “Goodbye From Lonely” Guy.EXE,” “Fantasy” feat. Amber Liu from K-pop girl group f(x) and “Keep Me Coming.” All tracks were co-written by Superfruit with the exception of “Fantasy.” Producers of the new tracks include: Justin Tranter and Shawn Wasabi, Noise Club, Valley Girl, as well as Future Friends – Part One collaborators Kuk Harrell, Danny L Harle, Caroline Polachek, Pretty Sister and Jussifer.
FUTURE FRIENDS – PART TWO TRACKLISTING
1. HOW YOU FEELING?
2. HURRY UP!
3. DENY U
4. GOODBYE FROM LONELY
5. GUY.EXE
6. FANTASY featuring Amber Liu
7. KEEP ME COMING
FUTURE FRIENDS TRACKLISTING
1. IMAGINARY PARTIES (Watch Here)
2. BAD 4 US (Watch Here)
3. WORTH IT (PERFECT) (Watch Here)
4. VACATION (Watch Here)
5. SEXY LADIES (Watch Here)
6. HEARTTHROB (Watch Here)
7. FUTURE FRIENDS
8. HOW YOU FEELING?
9. HURRY UP!
10. DENY U
11. GOODBYE FROM LONELY
12. GUY.EXE
13. FANTASY featuring Amber Liu
14. KEEP ME COMING
15. EVERYTHING featuring Inara George
16. FUTURE FRIENDS (Brian Robert Jones Choir Remix)
Superfruit was launched in August 2013 and have since amassed more than 350 million views of their music and comedy videos. Their musical content has ranged from artist medleys – their Beyoncé medley was hailed “Flawless” by Huff Post and endorsed by Beyoncé herself – to one-take theatrical performances, such as their Frozen and La La Land medleys. Buzzfeed declared that “Superfruit has turned your hip-hop faves into Broadway Masterpieces” with their “Hip Hop Goes Broadway” videos, the first garnering nearly 9 million views. Superfruit released an animated video featuring their original song “Bad 4 Us” last October, which was praised by Perez Hilton as “a disco soul jam!”
As members of Pentatonix, the 3x Grammy winners have sold more than 6 million albums in the U.S. alone, received a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in their very own Christmas Special and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold-out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts over 13 million subscribers, yielding over 2.5 billion video views. Their RIAA certified gold self-titled album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart while That’s Christmas To Me has been certified double platinum and A Pentatonix Christmas certified platinum.
