Superfruit deluxe album ‘Future Friends’ out September 15

Superfruit – comprised of Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying, both founding members of 3x Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum group Pentatonix – have announced a physical and digital deluxe version of their debut – Future Friends. The album combines their previously released Future Friends – Part One and forthcoming Future Friends – Part Two (also available September 15th via RCA records) with two extra tracks. Fans can pre-order the 16 track album and will instantly receive all 7 tracks appearing on Future Friends – Part One. Fans who pre-order the physical album via www.Superfruit.co will also receive a digital download of the album on September 15th, while the first 500 orders will be delivered signed.

Alongside the duo's announcement comes a short teaser for the title track's music video (out today, watch it here) and includes clips of the tracks featured on Future Friends – Part Two. Tracks include:

"Hurry Up!," "Deny U," "Goodbye From Lonely," "Guy.EXE," "Fantasy" feat. Amber Liu from K-pop girl group f(x) and "Keep Me Coming." All tracks were co-written by Superfruit with the exception of "Fantasy." Producers of the new tracks include: Justin Tranter and Shawn Wasabi, Noise Club, Valley Girl, as well as Future Friends – Part One collaborators Kuk Harrell, Danny L Harle, Caroline Polachek, Pretty Sister and Jussifer.

FUTURE FRIENDS – PART TWO TRACKLISTING

1. HOW YOU FEELING?

2. HURRY UP!

3. DENY U

4. GOODBYE FROM LONELY

5. GUY.EXE

6. FANTASY featuring Amber Liu

7. KEEP ME COMING

7. FUTURE FRIENDS

8. HOW YOU FEELING?

9. HURRY UP!

10. DENY U

11. GOODBYE FROM LONELY

12. GUY.EXE

13. FANTASY featuring Amber Liu

14. KEEP ME COMING

15. EVERYTHING featuring Inara George

16. FUTURE FRIENDS (Brian Robert Jones Choir Remix)