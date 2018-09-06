The Struts have partnered with Kesha to release a bold version of their hit single “Body Talks”

KESHA JOINS THE STRUTS ON BOLD, ENHANCED VERSION OF BAND’S HIT SINGLE“BODY TALKS”

“BODY TALKS FEATURING KESHA” IS AVAILABLE NOW ON INTERSCOPE RECORDS

Interscope rock band The Struts have partnered with GRAMMY nominated pop superstar Kesha to release a bold, enhanced version of their hit single “Body Talks”. A long-time fan of the band, Kesha joined The Struts in a Los Angeles studio to re-record the tune lending her vocals and unique style to the song. “Body Talks ft. Kesha” is available now via all digital retailershttp://smarturl.it/BodyTalksRmx.

“I’m so excited to release ‘Body Talks’ with The Struts!!! 🌈🤘🌈 ,” says Kesha. “They are one of my favorite current bands keeping the spirit of classic rock and roll alive with their wild energy and sexy style. It’s a song made for my favorite activity: boogieing.”

Directed by Lagan Sebert the video for “Body Talks ft. Kesha” is shot in St. Louis, where both artists were making a tour stop, the clip showcases the rock n’ roll swagger of The Struts frontman Luke Spiller and Kesha. Sebert also directed Kesha’s recently released Apple Music documentary “Rainbow – The Film.”

The Struts recently wrapped a tour supporting the Foo Fighters, which included performances at Madison Square Garden, Wrigley Field and Fenway Park, and are gearing up for a fall headline tour. The Body Talks Tour kicks off September 21st at St. Andrew’s in Detroit with shows already sold out in major markets. Tickets are on sale now. Visit thestruts.com for all tour dates and to purchase tickets.

In just a few years, The Struts have found themselves massively embraced by some of the greatest icons in rock-and-roll history. Along with opening for The Rolling Stones, The Who, and Guns N’ Roses, the U.K.-bred four-piece was hand-picked by Mötley Crüe to serve as the supporting act for their last-ever performances, while Dave Grohl praised them as the best band to ever open for Foo Fighters. Formed in Derby, England in 2012, The Struts are Luke Spiller (lead singer), Adam Slack (guitar), Jed Elliott (bass) and Gethin Davies (drums). The Struts are currently working on the highly anticipated follow up to their 2016 debut, Everybody Wants,which will be released on Interscope Records this fall.

