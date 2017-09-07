THE SMITHS

Release Newly Remastered And Expanded Version Of

The Queen Is Dead On October 20

Hear the Previously Unreleased “Rubber Ring/What She Said/Rubber Ring” Live In Boston HERE



Widely considered to be both The Smiths’ finest work and one of the greatest albums ever made, The Queen Is Dead has cast a significant influence over subsequent generations since it was first released in the summer of 1986. Now Warner Bros. Records can confirm details of a newly remastered and expanded version of the album that will be released on October 20.

This reissue represents the first time that The Smiths’ back catalog has been revisited in such a way. It follows two recent limited edition vinyl singles sourced from the archives: a demo mix of “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side” which was released for Record Store Day, and “The Queen Is Dead” which debuted at #1 on the official vinyl chart in the U.K. when it was released in June.

The album features several of the band’s finest moments including the title track and “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out,” as well as the iconic singles “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side” and “Bigmouth Strikes Again.”

The Queen Is Dead will be released on digital and streaming formats as well as the following physical formats – all of which feature the 2017 master of the original album:

– Deluxe 3-CD/1-DVD Boxed Set – Featuring the 2017 master of the album; additional recordings featuring demos, b-sides, and alternative versions; the Live In Boston album recorded at the Great Woods Center For The Performing Arts on August 5, 1986; and a DVD featuring the 2017 master of the album in 96kHz / 24-bit PCM stereo and The Queen Is Dead – A Film By Derek Jarman

– 2-CD version – Featuring the 2017 master of the album and additional recordings

– 5-LP box – Featuring the 2017 master of the album, additional recordings, and the Live In Boston recording

“You cannot continue to record and simply hope that your audience will approve, or that average critics will approve, or that radio will approve,” says Morrissey. “You progress only when you wonder if an abnormally scientific genius would approve – and this is the leap The Smiths took with The Queen Is Dead.”

Johnny Marr adds, “The Queen Is Dead was epic to make and epic to live.”

Disc One: Original Album – 2017 Remaster

1. “The Queen Is Dead”

2. “Frankly, Mr. Shankly”

3. “I Know It’s Over”

4. “Never Had No One Ever”

5. “Cemetry Gates”

6. “Bigmouth Strikes Again”

7. “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side”

8. “Vicar In A Tutu”

9. “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out”

10. “Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others”

Disc Two: Additional Recordings

1. “The Queen Is Dead” (Full Version)

2. “Frankly, Mr. Shankly” (Demo)

3. “I Know It’s Over” (Demo)

4. “Never Had No One Ever” (Demo)

5. “Cemetry Gates” (Demo)

6. “Bigmouth Strikes Again” (Demo)

7. “Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others” (Demo)

8. “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side” (Demo Mix)

9. “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” (Take 1)

10. “Rubber Ring” (B-side)

11. “Asleep” (B-side)

12. “Money Changes Everything” (B-side)

13. “Unloveable” (B-side)