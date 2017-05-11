STREAM/DOWNLOAD ‘DON’T KILL MY VIBE’ EP HERE

Don’t Kill My Vibe

Plot Twist

Fake Friends

Dynamite

Norwegian pop sensation Sigrid releases her highly anticipated debut Don’t Kill My Vibe EP via Island Records. From the tiny town of Ålesund in Norway, but with a colossal mind, attitude and voice, Sigrid’s debut single ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ has been hailed as one of the biggest breakout songs of 2017, with close to 20M global streams.

In addition to “Don’t Kill My Vibe,” Sigrid’s Don’t Kill My Vibe EP also contains the commanding yet emotionally fragile “Dynamite”(watch a beautiful acoustic performance of “Dynamite” here), and defiantly empowering “Plot Twist,” follow-up tracks that have expanded Sigrid’s impact while the crystalline “Don’t Kill My Vibe” reigns supreme in territories around the world.

Displaying extraordinary songwriting ability as a skilled lyricist, with hard-hitting and empowering words laced over unexpected and expansive melodies, Sigrid wrote her first song at 16-years-old and in just two weeks – when Sigrid’s older brother challenged her to write an original song and perform it at a local gig with him.

Now signed to Island Records and currently splitting her time between Bergen and London, Sigrid has quietly been creating a world which emboldens her followers, through the power of the song.

