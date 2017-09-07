SHANIA TWAIN TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM
NOW ON SEPTEMBER 29
WATCH THE VIDEO FOR “LIFE’S ABOUT TO GET GOOD”
Shania Twain will release her highly anticipated new album NOW, which was solely written by and co-produced by Shania, on September 29 via Mercury Nashville. Offered as both a 16-track deluxe and a 12-track standard album, fans can pre-order the album HERE and instantly receive “Life’s About to Get Good,” “Poor Me” and Shania’s brand new single “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed,” which she recently debuted on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Shania discusses being the sole songwriter of her new music, “I’m a songwriter first. That absolutely drives everything. It was a big step toward independence. I pushed myself, knowing it was going to scare me and knowing that I, alone, was responsible for however it turned out. I love collaborating, but I didn’t want any emotional, psychological, or musical influence. The minute you invite somebody into that space, you’re influenced. And then it wouldn’t be me. It wouldn’t be pure. This may be the purest work I ever do.”
In what promises to be one of the most anticipated tours of 2018, Shania recently announced that she will hit the road next year in support of her new album. These dates mark Shania’s first tour since “Rock This Country” back in 2015. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off May 3rd in Tacoma, WA and will run through the rest of the summer, culminating in Las Vegas on August 4th at MGM Grand Garden Arena. For a full list of tour dates, visit: http://www.shaniatwain.com/tour
SHANIA TWAIN – NOW Deluxe Track Listing
- Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed
- Home Now
- Light Of My Life
- Poor Me
- Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl
- More Fun
- I’m Alright
- Let’s Kiss And Make Up
- Where Do You Think You’re Going
- Roll Me On The River
- We Got Something They Don’t
- Because Of You
- You Can’t Buy Love
- Life’s About to Get Good
- Soldier
- All In All
SHANIA TWAIN – NOW Standard Track Listing
- Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed
- Home Now
- Light Of My Life
- Poor Me
- Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl
- More Fun
- I’m Alright
- Roll Me On The River
- We Got Something They Don’t
- You Can’t Buy Love
- Life’s About To Get Good
- Soldier
Pre-order NOW here: http://umgn.us/ShaniaTwain
Shania is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winner and the reigning Queen of Country Pop. With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping 34.5 million, Shania remains the top-selling female country artist of all time. Shania’s albums include her Platinum-selling 1993 debut, SHANIA TWAIN; the GRAMMY Award-winning, Double Diamond-selling 1995 release, THE WOMAN IN ME; COME ON OVER, the best-selling studio album in Soundscan history by a female artist in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time with over 40 million units sold worldwide; and UP!, Shania’s third consecutive Diamond-selling album release.
Recognizing her indelible impact and achievements in music, Shania is the first and only female artist to receive CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime Award and the Country Music Hall of Fame recently opened theShania Twain: Rock This Country exhibit. Shania was also honored with the Icon Award at Billboard’s Women in Music ceremony. Shania’s hits include “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “You’re Still the One,” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”.
Photo Credit: Giampaolo Sgura
Connect:
http://www.shaniatwain.com
https://www.facebook.com/ShaniaTwain
https://twitter.com/ShaniaTwain
https://www.instagram.com/ShaniaTwain