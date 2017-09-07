SHANIA TWAIN TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM NOW ON SEPTEMBER 29 WATCH THE VIDEO FOR “LIFE’S ABOUT TO GET GOOD”

Shania discusses being the sole songwriter of her new music, “I’m a songwriter first. That absolutely drives everything. It was a big step toward independence. I pushed myself, knowing it was going to scare me and knowing that I, alone, was responsible for however it turned out. I love collaborating, but I didn’t want any emotional, psychological, or musical influence. The minute you invite somebody into that space, you’re influenced. And then it wouldn’t be me. It wouldn’t be pure. This may be the purest work I ever do.” In what promises to be one of the most anticipated tours of 2018, Shania recently announced that she will hit the road next year in support of her new album. These dates mark Shania’s first tour since “Rock This Country” back in 2015. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off May 3rd in Tacoma, WA and will run through the rest of the summer, culminating in Las Vegas on August 4th at MGM Grand Garden Arena. For a full list of tour dates, visit: http://www.shaniatwain.com/tour

SHANIA TWAIN – NOW Deluxe Track Listing Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed Home Now Light Of My Life Poor Me Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl More Fun I’m Alright Let’s Kiss And Make Up Where Do You Think You’re Going Roll Me On The River We Got Something They Don’t Because Of You You Can’t Buy Love Life’s About to Get Good Soldier All In All SHANIA TWAIN – NOW Standard Track Listing Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed Home Now Light Of My Life Poor Me Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl More Fun I’m Alright Roll Me On The River We Got Something They Don’t You Can’t Buy Love Life’s About To Get Good Soldier

Shania is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winner and the reigning Queen of Country Pop. With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping 34.5 million, Shania remains the top-selling female country artist of all time. Shania’s albums include her Platinum-selling 1993 debut, SHANIA TWAIN; the GRAMMY Award-winning, Double Diamond-selling 1995 release, THE WOMAN IN ME; COME ON OVER, the best-selling studio album in Soundscan history by a female artist in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time with over 40 million units sold worldwide; and UP!, Shania’s third consecutive Diamond-selling album release.

Recognizing her indelible impact and achievements in music, Shania is the first and only female artist to receive CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime Award and the Country Music Hall of Fame recently opened theShania Twain: Rock This Country exhibit. Shania was also honored with the Icon Award at Billboard’s Women in Music ceremony. Shania’s hits include “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “You’re Still the One,” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”.

Photo Credit: Giampaolo Sgura

