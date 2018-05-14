Saweetie releases Bae Mix to to her viral smash “ICY GRL” feat. Kehlani!

SAWEETIE “ICY GRL BAE MIX” FEAT. KEHLANI OUT NOW!
LISTEN HERE:
Saweetie has released the Bae Mix to her 2017 knockout viral smash “ICY GRL,” now featuring Kehlani! Check it out here: https://wbr.lnk.to/icygrlbaemix
After her debut EP release, Saweetie has been everywhere! To celebrate High Maintenance‘s impact, SAWEETIE took the stage at The FADER Fort and both the Pandora and HipHopDX showcases at SXSW, and brought the house down at Revolve Festival during Coachella Weekend. Saweetie is currently blazing the trail on the So Icy Summer Tour. See dates HERE!
