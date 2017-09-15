Sara Bareilles performs new original song “If I Dare” from upcoming film ‘Battle of the Sexes’

EPIC RECORDS RELEASES NEW ORIGINAL SONG “IF I DARE” FOR UPCOMING FILM BATTLE OF THE SEXES

PERFORMED BY SARA BAREILLES

TRACK WRITTEN AND COMPOSED BY SARA BAREILLES

AND NICHOLAS BRITELL FOR THE FILM, DIRECTED BY

VALERIE FARIS & JONATHAN DAYTON LISTEN ON ITUNES / LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES RELEASES BATTLE OF THE SEXES

IN SELECT THEATERS SEPTEMBER 22

Epic Records has released the new original song “If I Dare,” performed by Grammy and Tony nominated singer & songwriter Sara Bareilles (“The Blessed Unrest”; “Waitress the Musical”), with music and lyrics by Bareilles and Academy Award nominated composer Nicholas Britell (Moonlight). The song was written exclusively for the upcoming motion picture Battle of the Sexes, directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton (Little Miss Sunshine).

“If I Dare” was produced by Nicholas Britell and Sara Bareilles and will be available for purchase and on all streaming platforms beginning Friday, September 15, 2017. The track was inspired by Britell’s score themes for the film.

Battle of the Sexes looks at the 1973 tennis match between women’s world champion Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-men’s-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell), which became one of the most-watched televised sports events of all time, reaching 90 million viewers around the world. As the rivalry between King and Riggs kicked into high gear, off- court each was fighting more personal and complex battles. Together, King and Riggs served up a cultural spectacle that resonated far beyond the tennis court, sparking discussions in bedrooms and boardrooms that continue to reverberate today.

“We were elated to have Sara and Nick collaborate on this track for the film,” said Faris & Dayton. “From ‘The Blessed Unrest’ to her heartbreaking music in ‘Waitress’, we knew she would be the perfect voice, combining Nick’s score and Billie Jean’s trailblazing strength for a song that embodies the spirit of the film and Billie Jean’s legacy.”

“Billie Jean is one of the great leaders of our time,” said Bareilles. “Her courage, her conviction, and her willingness to take risks in order to make change are part of what makes her so powerful. One pivotal chapter of her story comes to life so beautifully in the film, and I was honored to help write about it. Getting the opportunity to collaborate with Nick and his gorgeous score for the film, only made the project that much sweeter. We hoped to echo Billie Jean’s tremendous resilience in the face of adversity with the song, and capture some of her fierce drive and spirit.”

Adds Britell: “I composed the score for the film inspired by Billie Jean King’s story — by both the public match with Bobby Riggs and by her private struggles, hopes, and dreams. I relished the idea of building these musical emotions and rhythms into an original song for the film. It was a truly remarkable experience getting to collaborate with Sara. Her amazing musicianship, coupled with her phenomenal lyrical intuition, brought this song into being.”

Sara Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her widely successful hit “Love Song,” which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world from her debut album “Little Voice.” Since then, Sara has gone on to receive six Grammy nominations throughout her career, which include Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Love Song” and one Album of the Year for her highly acclaimed third studio album, “The Blessed Unrest.” Her book, Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song, was released in the fall of 2015 by Simon & Schuster and is a New York Times bestseller. Making her Broadway debut, Sara composed the music and lyrics for “Waitress,” for which she received her first Tony Award nomination for Best Score and a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. She also made her Broadway acting debut this year by stepping into the lead role in “Waitress”. “What’s Inside: Songs from Waitress,” her most recent solo studio album, is out on Epic Records. For more information, visit http://waitress.sarabmusic.com/

Nicholas Britell is an Academy Award-nominated composer, pianist, and producer. His critically acclaimed score for Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning film Moonlight was nominated for the 2017 Oscar for Best Original Score and was awarded the 2016 Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Original Score (Dramatic Feature) as well as garnering numerous other accolades including a 2016 Golden Globe nomination and a 2016 Critics’ Choice nomination. In 2015, Britell wrote the score for Adam McKay’s Oscar-nominated film The Big Short. His music also featured prominently in director Steve McQueen’s Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave, for which he composed and arranged the on-camera music including the violin performances, spiritual songs, work songs, and dances. He was awarded the Henry Mancini Fellowship from the ASCAP Foundation in December 2012 and also won the ASCAP/Doddle Award for Collaborative Achievement; and in 2016 he was nominated for the “Discovery of the Year” award at the 16th World Soundtrack Awards in Ghent. Britell is a Founding Member of L.A. Dance Project and is a board member of the New York-based ensemble Decoda, the first-ever affiliate ensemble of Carnegie Hall. As a pianist, for the past six years, he has been performing as part of the critically acclaimed “Portals” project with violin virtuoso Tim Fain. A student of the late Jane Carlson at the Juilliard School’s Pre-College Division, he has performed at venues including the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Juilliard, the Brooklyn Public Library, and London’s Barbican Hall.