Sam Sparro releases video for “Christmas In Your Heart”

Of “Christmas In Your Heart,” Sam states: “I was hesitant to write an original. There hasn’t really been a song entered into the ‘Christmas canon’ since ‘All I Want for Christmas’ in 1993 and the task seemed a little overwhelming. But I decided to have a go. There’s been so much suffering and hard times for a lot of people – I wanted to write about trying to get into the spirit of things in spite of everything that’s going on. That’s how ‘Christmas in Your Heart’ came about.”