Sam Sparro releases video for “Christmas In Your Heart”

SAM SPARRO RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR
“CHRISTMAS IN YOUR HEART”
CHRISTMAS IN BLUE EP OUT NOW
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer Sam Sparro has released a music video for his original holiday song “Christmas In Your Heart.” Watch HERE.
The track is off of Sam’s newly released EP Christmas In Blue. The 4-song EP also includes includes a version of the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s “Christmas Time Is Here” from A Charlie Brown Christmas and a reworking of the Wham! classic “Last Christmas.”
Of “Christmas In Your Heart,” Sam states: “I was hesitant to write an original. There hasn’t really been a song entered into the ‘Christmas canon’ since ‘All I Want for Christmas’ in 1993 and the task seemed a little overwhelming. But I decided to have a go. There’s been so much suffering and hard times for a lot of people – I wanted to write about trying to get into the spirit of things in spite of everything that’s going on. That’s how ‘Christmas in Your Heart’ came about.”