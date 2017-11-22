Home / MUSIC / Sam Sparro releases video for “Christmas In Your Heart”

Sam Sparro releases video for "Christmas In Your Heart"

SAM SPARRO RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR 
“CHRISTMAS IN YOUR HEART”
 
CHRISTMAS IN BLUE EP OUT NOW
 
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer Sam Sparro has released a music video for his original holiday song “Christmas In Your Heart.” Watch HERE

 
The track is off of Sam’s newly released EP Christmas In Blue. The 4-song EP also includes includes a version of the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s “Christmas Time Is Here” from A Charlie Brown Christmas and a reworking of the Wham! classic “Last Christmas.” 
 
Of “Christmas In Your Heart,” Sam states: “I was hesitant to write an original. There hasn’t really been a song entered into the ‘Christmas canon’ since ‘All I Want for Christmas’ in 1993 and the task seemed a little overwhelming. But I decided to have a go. There’s been so much suffering and hard times for a lot of people – I wanted to write about trying to get into the spirit of things in spite of everything that’s going on. That’s how ‘Christmas in Your Heart’ came about.”

