Sam Smith releases brand new single ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’

Here is the brand new single from Sam Smith. Listen to Too Good At Goodbyes

Available now http://samsmith.world/TGAGBID

Written by Sam Smith, Jimmy Napes, Tor Erik Hermansen, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen

Produced by Jimmy Napes, Steve Fitzmaurice

Thank you so much for listening to ‘Too Good At Goodbyes‘ the first single from my second album. Can’t tell you how relieved I am that it’s finally in your hands. I hope you like it as much as I loved making it, and I can’t wait to sing this tune for you. All my always and forever, thank you thank you thank you.