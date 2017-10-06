Sam Smith to release new album ‘The Thrill Of It All’ on November 3

THE THRILL OF IT ALL,

SAM SMITH’S NEW ALBUM, OUT NOVEMBER 3rd ON CAPITOL RECORDS

Smith Announces 2018 North American Arena Tour

Ticket Pre-Sale For Fans Begins October 11th

Tickets Go On Sale To General Public October 12th

Smith Performs On “Saturday Night Live” October 7th

Sam Smith‘s sophomore album, The Thrill Of It All, will be released worldwide on November 3rd via Capitol Records. The pre-order is underway now at “Pray” plus the first single, “Too Good At Goodbyes.” See below for full track listing. ‘s sophomore album,, will be released worldwide onvia Capitol Records. The pre-order is underway now at http://samsmith.world/TTOIAUS . Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive the new trackplus the first single,See below for full track listing.

Today, Smith announced the North American dates for The Thrill Of It All tour. The arena run will kick off on June 18, 2018 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto and include shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (June 27), New York City’s Madison Square Garden (June 29) and STAPLES Center in Los Angeles (August 28 & 29). See below for itinerary. An exclusive 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans will begin on Wednesday, October 11, at 10:00 AM local time at http://samsmithworld.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 12, at 10:00 AM local time. Each ticket purchased online for any of the U.S. dates on The Thrill Of It All tour will include a copy of Smith’s new album. Visit http://samsmithworld.com for additional details.

Smith will be the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on October 7. He recently gave fans a taste of his new album during a series of intimate shows in London, New York, Los Angeles and Berlin. The Thrill Of It All finds Smith once again working alongside close friend and long-time collaborator Jimmy Napes plus Timbaland, Malay, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd and Stargate. He also collaborates with the unsigned artist YEBBA on the song “No Peace.”

“Too Good At Goodbyes,” the album’s first single, is a global smash, hitting No. 1 on the U.K. and Global Spotify Charts and topping the U.K. and U.S. iTunes charts. It has captured the top spot on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 for three consecutive weeks, marking Smith’s sixth No. 1 single there. In the U.S., “Too Good At Goodbyes,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Digital Song Sales chart. Worldwide Spotify streams of the single already exceed 100 million.Views of the official video, which can be seen HERE , are nearing 60 million.

Rolling Stone hailed “Too Good At Goodbyes” as “poignant” and TIMEobserved, “Cue the swelling violins, gospel chorus and Smith’s inevitable return to dominance.” Vulture said, “Crooning with his trademark soul, Smith packs an emotional punch with his lyrics…It’s been a long wait…but if the rest of his upcoming album is as moving as this new song, it has certainly been worth it.”

Released in June 2014, Smith’s In The Lonely Hour was the biggest selling U.K. male debut in the SoundScan era and went on to sell 13 million adjusted albums worldwide. In February 2015, Smith set a GRAMMY® record, winning a total of four awards – the most ever received by a U.K. artist following the release of a debut album. He was named Best New Artist, In The Lonely Hour took Best Pop Vocal Album honors and his single “Stay With Me” won awards for both Record and Song of the Year. Smith has also earned an Oscar, a Golden Globe, three Billboard Music Awards and three BRIT Awards, among others.

The Thrill Of It All – Standard Track Listing

1. Too Good At Goodbyes

2. Say It First

3. One Last Song

4. Midnight Train

5. Burning

6. Him

7. Baby, You Make Me Crazy

8. No Peace (feat. YEBBA)

9. Palace

10. Pray

U.S. Deluxe Edition also includes:

11. Nothing Left For You

12. The Thrill Of It All

13. Scars

14. One Day At A Time

The Thrill Of It All Tour – 2018 North American Dates

6/18 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

6/19 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

6/22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

6/23 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

6/26 Boston, MA TD Garden

6/27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

6/29 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

7/3 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

7/4 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

7/6 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

7/7 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

7/10 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

7/11 Orlando, FL Amway Center

7/13 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

7/14 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

7/17 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

7/18 Houston, TX Toyota Center

7/20 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

7/21 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

7/25 Monterrey, MEX Arena Monterrey

7/27 Mexico City, MEX Palacio de los Deportes

8/14 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

8/15 Chicago, IL United Center

8/17 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

8/18 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

8/21 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

8/22 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

8/24 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

8/28 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

8/29 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

8/31 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

9/1 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

9/4 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

9/5 San Jose, CA SAP Center

9/7 Portland, OR Moda Center

9/8 Seattle, WA KeyArena

9/10 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

9/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

9/13 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

