Sam Smith debuts “Too Good At Goodbyes” Remixes and Acoustic Version

SAM SMITH DEBUTS “TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES” REMIXES
PLUS ACOUSTIC VERSION
Sam Smith has released new remixes for his hit single “Too Good At Goodbyes” from Galantis and Snakehips as well as an acoustic version.
Buy/Stream
About “Too Good At Goodbyes”
Following the breakout global success of his debut album, In The Lonely Hour, Sam Smith’s new single “Too Good At Goodbyes” is out now via Capitol Records.
The single is the first new music from Smith since the release of his Oscar and Golden Globe-winning “Writing’s On The Wall,” the James Bond theme song for Spectre. Written with longstanding collaborator Jimmy Napes, as well as Stargate, “Too Good At Goodbyes” once again demonstrates Smith’s undeniably unique vocal range and emotive songwriting talents.
Smith offers the following about the soulful torch song: “This song is about a relationship I was in and it’s basically about getting good at getting dumped. It’s been a long while since I’ve put any music out and I feel that this first single sets the tone of what is to come.”
Released in June 2014, Smith’s In The Lonely Hour was the biggest selling UK male debut in the Soundscan era and has gone on to sell 12.5 million adjusted albums worldwide. In February 2015, Smith set a GRAMMY record, winning a total of four awards – the most ever received by a U.K. artist following the release of a debut album. Smith was named Best New Artist, the album took Best Pop Vocal Album honors and his single “Stay With Me” won awards for both Record and Song of the Year. On In The Lonely Hour, Smith also earned three Billboard Music Awards, three Brit Awards and six MOBO Awards, among others.