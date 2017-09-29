Sam Smith debuts “Too Good At Goodbyes” Remixes and Acoustic Version

Sam Smith has released new remixes for his hit single “Too Good At Goodbyes” from Galantis and Snakehips as well as an acoustic version.

Following the breakout global success of his debut album, In The Lonely Hour, Sam Smith’s new single “Too Good At Goodbyes” is out now via Capitol Records.

The single is the first new music from Smith since the release of his Oscar and Golden Globe-winning “Writing’s On The Wall,” the James Bond theme song for Spectre. Written with longstanding collaborator Jimmy Napes, as well as Stargate, “Too Good At Goodbyes” once again demonstrates Smith’s undeniably unique vocal range and emotive songwriting talents.

Smith offers the following about the soulful torch song: “This song is about a relationship I was in and it’s basically about getting good at getting dumped. It’s been a long while since I’ve put any music out and I feel that this first single sets the tone of what is to come.”

