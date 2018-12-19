RuPaul’s Drag Race Courtney Act releases her brand new single ‘Fight For Love’

DRAG SENSATION COURTNEY ACT RELEASES

NEW SINGLE, FIGHT FOR LOVE

Courtney to appear on ‘Eurovision – Australia Decides’ on Saturday, February 9, in bid to become Australia’s entry for Eurovision Song Contest 2019

RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist and 2018 Celebrity Big Brother champion Courtney Act releases her brand new single, Fight For Love, on iTunes and Spotify.

Courtney is bidding for this instantly memorable dance-pop smash to be Australia’s entry at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019. She will compete on Australia’s national selection TV show ‘Eurovision – Australia Decides’ on SBS on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

“Fight For Love is a dancefloor banger about coming together and fighting for the things we believe in,” says Courtney Act. “I think it’s so important to think about the basic human rights of others and to use our collective voices, minds and bodies to lift those people up and bring about change.”

“A sweet 16 years after Australian Idol, I have the chance to show the world how I have grown as an artist and performer and I am so excited.”

available on Spotify and iTunes ( https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/fight-for-love-single/1446378555?ls=1&app=itunes Fight For Love is