British Singer Rudie Edwards

Unveils New Single “Lover Like You”

Listen here: http://atlantic.lnk.to/LoverLikeYou

Track debuted with The Line of Best Fit

“an effortless showcase that she has what it takes to stand out from the crowd” – The 405

“slinky piece of R&B fueled pop” – CLASH

“indispensable guide to everything worth hearing” – Wonderland Magazine

Hailing from Kent, UK, rising singer, songwriter, and producer Rudie Edwards‘ wild hair and sultry ensemble attest to her strikingly soulful voice and magnetic music. Equally obsessed with disco delicacies and post-punk palettes. Raised on a cross-section of indie and gospel music ranging from Joy Division to Ray Charles, Rudie developed an affinity for songs that make you move and an appreciation for a wide spectrum music.

From there, Rudie became hooked on making music, but she had to get out of Dover first. “It’s a very small town,” she says. “I knew I had to move out of there. Music was the easiest say for me to escape. My sisters and I were the only mixed race kids at school. It’s a beautiful place, but I knew it wasn’t where I was going to spend the rest of my life. I was bursting at the seams. I needed more. I wanted more. I was longing for the stage. I had to get to London.”

In London, Rudie attend the renowned BRIT School, alma mater to Adele, Amy Winehouse and Imogen Heap. By 2012, she started splitting her time between Los Angeles and London, writing for CeeLo Green, Erik Hassle, Beatrice Eli, and more.

Simultaneously, her signature sound took shape fueled by sexy attitude, sly sass, and a penchant for holding nothing back, evident in her latest single “Lover Like You.”

“The mission is to wake people up,” she exclaims. “I want to make some bloody noise that doesn’t sound like all of the other bloody noise out there and ‘Lover Like You’ is about knowing what you want from a lover and not being afraid to express it or ask for it.”

Listen:

