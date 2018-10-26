Robyn “Honey” Out Today

Download/Stream HERE

OUT TODAY

(Konichiwa Records / Interscope Records)

featuring “Honey” and “Missing U”

After eight long years Robyn’s follow up to her beloved album Body Talk is finally here — Honey has been released into the world today.

For Honey, Robyn experimented with softer sounds and ideas and brought in Metronomy’s Joseph Mount. She also worked with long-time collaborator Klas Åhlund, Adam Bainbridge (a.k.a. Kindness), Mr. Tophat and Zhala, putting it all together in studios in Stockholm, London, Paris, New York and Ibiza.

Says Robyn: “this sweet place, like a very soft ecstasy. Something that’s so sensual, and so good. I danced a lot when I was making it. I found a sensuality and a softness that I don’t think I was able to use in the same way before. Everything just became softer.”

Across five studio albums and a career spanning twenty-three years, she’s accumulated four UK top ten singles, five Grammy nominations, hundreds of millions of streams, and created some of the most memorable songs of the past two decades, including “Dancing On My Own,” “Call Your Girlfriend,” “Hang With Me” and the #1 “With Every Heartbeat.”

