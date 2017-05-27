Rita Ora releases “Your Song” the new single from her upcoming debut album

Rita Ora releases “Your Song,” the first single from her forthcoming debut album on Atlantic Records. Rita reveals, “‘Your Song’ has everything I wanted to express: it’s a song that’s full of positivity and about feeling on top of the world, like everything is going right and that’s where my life is right now.” Rita, who collaborated on the single with Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac, exclaims, “I loved working with Ed and Steve; it was incredible to really bring this idea to life with some of the most talented songwriters of our time. Ed and I have been friends since our teens, it’s brilliant to have the opportunity to collaborate with him for my first single, we definitely click creatively.” You can listen to “Your Song” here: Today,releases “,” the first single from her forthcoming debut album on Atlantic Records. Rita reveals, “‘Your Song’ has everything I wanted to express: it’s a song that’s full of positivity and about feeling on top of the world, like everything is going right and that’s where my life is right now.” Rita, who collaborated on the single withand, exclaims, “I loved working with Ed and Steve; it was incredible to really bring this idea to life with some of the most talented songwriters of our time. Ed and I have been friends since our teens, it’s brilliant to have the opportunity to collaborate with him for my first single, we definitely click creatively.” You can listen to “Your Song” here: http://atlanti.cr/yoursong

Photo credit: Luke Thomas

Rita teased the single earlier this month on Instagram with footage of herself in the studio with Ed Sheeran, and the clip amassed over 1 million views within a week. Fans and the press alike have raved about the new track, with Sunday Times Culture declaring it “a slinky electro earworm primed for streaming domination.”

Rita Ora rose to prominence in the US with her Drake-penned “R.I.P,” “Hot Right Now” and collaborations with Chris Brown on “Body on Me,” Charli XCX on “Doing It” and Iggy Azalea on “Black Widow.” In the UK, Rita released her debut #1 record Ora at age 18, scoring four consecutive #1 singles, and in 2016, Rita signed a global record deal with Atlantic Records, on which she will release her upcoming debut album in the U.S.

“As Rita has expanded her amazing career to become a multi-faceted superstar across fashion, TV, and film, one thing has remained constant – her passion for music and her phenomenal talent as a fantastic singer and charismatic performer,” said Atlantic Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman and Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald. “We are thrilled to have her in the Atlantic family, and her terrific collaboration with labelmate Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac on ‘Your Song’ is a taste of the brilliant album to come.”

Following her celebrated role as host for the successful reboot of ‘”America’s Next Top Model” in the U.S., Rita Ora has been tapped by the ABC Television Network to host their summer music competition series “Boy Band,” which premieres on Thursday, June 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). In “Boy Band,” undiscovered young talent from around the country battle it out to become a member of the next great music sensation.

Having served as both a coach on BBC’s “The Voice” and a judge on “The X Factor UK,” Rita is very excited to lend her expertise to this innovative new platform for aspiring singers. “I love the idea of being part of this process. We want to find the next One Direction, that group that can really change the tone of the room with their talent and their charm, and make them into a superstar group we can’t get enough of. The world is ready for their next boy band and we are going to give it to them.”