RIA MAE RELEASES NEW TRACK

Ria Mae has released the mesmerizing and haunting track “Not At Peace.”

“Not At Peace,” the third track from Ria’s upcoming EP, was written by Ria Mae with Corey LeRue (Neon Dreams), Lina Hansson (Violet Days) and Ruthy Raba.

Ria Mae recently debuted the video for her single “Hold Me” feat. Frank Kadillac. Click HERE to watch the “Hold Me” video.

Ria will release her new EP in 2019.